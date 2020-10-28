The four pillars of Oracle’s next-generation cloud

Cloud computing is now in its third decade and is rapidly moving toward universal adoption.

In fact, Gartner predicts that through 2022, cloud-based offerings will grow faster than traditional (non-cloud) IT offerings, making cloud computing one of the most disruptive forces in the IT industry since the early days of the digital age.

But the shift to the cloud isn’t just about the cloud itself.

Organisations that embrace dynamic, cloud-based operating models position themselves for cost optimisation and increased competitiveness.

Our own cloud offering, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, is now in its second generation and offers a robust enterprise-grade public cloud architected specifically to run enterprise applications and databases.

Customers obtain the highest possible performance for traditional and distributed applications, as well as highly available databases such as the Oracle Autonomous Database.

Let’s look at how the four pillars of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure’s design provide pathways to the cloud that align with our customers’ key business requirements.

Outstanding pricing

A recent IDG survey of more than 530 IT and business decision-makers conducted on behalf of Oracle found that 40% of respondents identified controlling costs as their top public cloud challenge.

This is why we have worked to address economic as well as functional demands when we designed our cloud.

Oracle Cloud is architected to minimise variable, hard-to-predict costs; deliver consistent pricing across regions; provide service and billing flexibility; and offer industry-leading price/performance and business value.

Oracle has also developed policies and tools to help customers achieve maximum cost efficiency and predictability. All in all, these services help Oracle Cloud provide customers with price advantages of up to 65%.

Security-first architecture

Oracle’s next generation cloud infrastructure was conceived and architected with security as a primary design principle – even before the recent move to remote working complicated cloud security even more.

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure uses customer isolation, data encryption, high availability, and a Zero Trust architecture to protect data and prevent breaches.

A commitment to openness

Oracle is committed to creating a public cloud that embraces Open Source Software (OSS) technologies and their supporting communities.

Our customers can therefore be confident that they’ll be able to migrate their workloads to the cloud with minimal impact to their business, code, and runtime.

Deep enterprise expertise

For more than 40 years, Oracle has provided the database technologies, business applications, and infrastructure that enterprises need to succeed.

Oracle built first-generation public clouds, meaning we know first-hand how business needs have changed.

Contact Oracle today

Oracle’s next generation cloud infrastructure is designed to support the applications enterprises have been running for years, as well as those they’re creating for the future.

Our customers can attest to the power and value of a next-generation cloud.

For example, subscription commerce platform OceanX migrated its data analytics platform from AWS to Oracle Cloud and Oracle Database Exadata Cloud Service.

The result? 30% lower costs and 300% faster performance.

To learn more about how Oracle Cloud can provide you with performance, pricing simplicity, and transparency, visit www.oracle.com/cloud/apps-to-cloud.

This article was published in partnership with Oracle.