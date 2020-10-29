Standard Bank SnapScan – The quick, reliable, and secure payment solution for your business

Standard Bank is well aware that a wide range of quick, secure, and reliable payment options for customers is a must-have for South African businesses.

It is for this reason its Merchant Solutions team continues to provide local businesses with payment platforms that are geared towards enhancing efficiency and convenience.

This includes on the mobile front in the form of SnapScan, which was one of the first smartphone payments apps in South Africa when it launched in 2013.

Following its launch, Standard Bank and SnapScan combined their infrastructure and expertise to literally change the way South Africans make payments.

Paying with a QR code

SnapScan lets users make payments with their phone – quickly, easily, and safely.

All SnapScan-supported stores have their own unique SnapCode (which is a QR code), and customers can make a payment in-store to them by scanning the code using the camera on their phone and the SnapScan app.

Additionally, SnapScan lets users send money to friends, make online payments, pay bills, buy prepaid services in the app, and earn UCount Rewards Points when making a purchase.

SnapScan is compatible with most bank cards, as well as the Standard Bank Virtual Card, and as a result is currently one of the most popular mobile payment apps in South Africa.

SnapScan’s merchant offering

SnapScan offers a simple solution that can be used anywhere and at any time, which is highly suited towards small and medium-sized businesses.

SnapScan is also a great solution in times of load-shedding, when electrical payment systems are unavailable.

Furthermore, SnapScan is aiming to move beyond its current “scan-to-pay” value proposition and transition into a complete payments ecosystem.

This will be achieved by increasing in-app payment functionality, while ensuring it provides a distinct user experience.

The partnership between SnapScan and Standard Bank is testament Standard Bank’s commitment to providing innovative solutions that are easily accessible for all businesses – and to help improve efficiencies with digital solutions.

This allows local businesses to focus on delivering excellent service to their customers while knowing their payment solutions are taken care of.

To find out more about SnapScan and how it can help your business, contact [email protected].

This article was published in partnership with Standard Bank.