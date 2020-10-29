Huawei AppGallery developer competition – Win your share of R1 million

Huawei is rewarding South African developers for uploading their apps to its AppGallery and is giving them the opportunity to win a share of R1,000,000.
All you need to do to quality is be registered as a Huawei developer and upload your apps to the Huawei AppGallery
The highest scoring apps will each win prizes of up to R120,000 in cash, and will be scored as follows:
- App popularity (30%): The app with the most downloads in other app markets will score a full 30%. Other apps will be scored as follows: (App downloads – 10,000) / (Max app downloads in the competition – 10,000) * 30%. Apps cannot score less than 0%.
- HMS Core integration (50%): 10% per HMS kit integrated and total score cannot exceed 50%.
- HMS Special Kit integration (20%): Integrate any HMS special kit and automatically score 20%.
The prizes for the top 20 South African apps are as follows:
- Platinum Award – 1st
- R120,000 cash
- Golden Award – 2nd and 3rd
- R60,000 cash
- Silver Award – 4th-10th
- R50,000 cash
- Bronze Award – 11th-20th
- R30,000 cash
Huawei Cloud vouchers
South Africans who register as a Huawei developer will also automatically receive a Huawei Cloud voucher to the value of $200 to $600 – depending on whether you are an individual developer or enterprise developer respectively.
You will also receive a $4,000 Huawei Cloud voucher for each app APK you publish to the Huawei AppGallery.
To register as a Huawei developer, click here.
To learn more about this competition, mail [email protected]
This article was published in partnership with Huawei.