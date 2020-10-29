Huawei AppGallery developer competition – Win your share of R1 million

Huawei is rewarding South African developers for uploading their apps to its AppGallery and is giving them the opportunity to win a share of R1,000,000.

All you need to do to quality is be registered as a Huawei developer and upload your apps to the Huawei AppGallery

The highest scoring apps will each win prizes of up to R120,000 in cash, and will be scored as follows:

App popularity (30%): The app with the most downloads in other app markets will score a full 30%. Other apps will be scored as follows: (App downloads – 10,000) / (Max app downloads in the competition – 10,000) * 30%. Apps cannot score less than 0%.

The app with the most downloads in other app markets will score a full 30%. Other apps will be scored as follows: (App downloads – 10,000) / (Max app downloads in the competition – 10,000) * 30%. Apps cannot score less than 0%. HMS Core integration (50%): 10% per HMS kit integrated and total score cannot exceed 50%.

10% per HMS kit integrated and total score cannot exceed 50%. HMS Special Kit integration (20%): Integrate any HMS special kit and automatically score 20%.

The prizes for the top 20 South African apps are as follows:

Platinum Award – 1st R120,000 cash

– 1st Golden Award – 2 nd and 3rd R60,000 cash

– 2 and 3rd Silver Award – 4th-10th R50,000 cash

– 4th-10th Bronze Award – 11th-20th R30,000 cash

– 11th-20th

Huawei Cloud vouchers

South Africans who register as a Huawei developer will also automatically receive a Huawei Cloud voucher to the value of $200 to $600 – depending on whether you are an individual developer or enterprise developer respectively.

You will also receive a $4,000 Huawei Cloud voucher for each app APK you publish to the Huawei AppGallery.

To register as a Huawei developer, click here.

To learn more about this competition, mail [email protected]

This article was published in partnership with Huawei.