What to expect from the Huawei P Smart 2021

Huawei will unveil the new P Smart 2021 to South African customers on 7 November.

This smartphone is going to offer significant improvements over the P Smart 2020 and is expected to shake up the mid-range smartphone market with excellent features at an attractive price.

Huawei is renowned for creating powerful smartphones that undercut their competitors’ pricing, and the P Smart 2021 is set to be no exception – with a high-capacity battery and strong processing power making it the perfect replacement for your current mid-range device.

The battery of the P Smart 2021 will offer significantly more capacity than the 3,400mAh battery of the P Smart 2020, too, which was already impressive for a smartphone in its price range.

Photography is another area where Huawei shines, and the P Smart 2021 is set to fulfil this reputation by offering impressive front and rear cameras.

Huawei is expected to implement major improvements to the already-impressive rear camera of the P Smart 2020, which used a 13MP + 2MP dual lens system

Additionally, the Huawei P Smart 2021 will offer a high-quality display, and you can expect access to a variety of awesome apps thanks to Huawei’s AppGallery running on Android.

Excellent launch deal

In addition to its attractive price point, Huawei South Africa will run a P Smart 2021 launch offer when the smartphone goes on sale locally on 7 November.

Customers can expect great free value-adds when purchasing the device, along with Huawei’s comprehensive after-sales service.

Keep an eye out for the launch of Huawei’s P Smart 2021 on 7 November.

This article was published in partnership with Huawei.