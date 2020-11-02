Ajax Wireless Security System – For cutting-edge home protection

The Ajax security system is ideal for protecting your home, apartment or office from dangers like burglaries, flooding, and fires.

Built with ground-breaking technology with functional design, and using the best components available, the wireless solution boasts smart, reliable, and fast performance.

It comprises a wide variety of sensors and detectors with cameras, and alarms which can be placed throughout your home.

Once set up, this will provide a 24/7 overview of your home via a convenient, intuitive mobile app.

If anything happens, Ajax will notify you and your security company immediately and help prevent potential devastation such as damage to or loss of property.

Ajax system

Ajax provided us with nine of its security devices for our own hands-on impressions.

We were left impressed by the refined, compact design of each item, as well as the extensive range of features, as outlined below:

HUB 2 Plus – Links devices together and connects to Internet and app.

– Links devices together and connects to Internet and app. MotionCam – Picks up movement and sends series of photos to the app and security company.

– Picks up movement and sends series of photos to the app and security company. DoorProtect – Detects opening of doors or windows.

– Detects opening of doors or windows. HomeSiren – Sounds alarm to notify user and deter intruders.

– Sounds alarm to notify user and deter intruders. Socket – Enables remote and automatic control of appliances.

– Enables remote and automatic control of appliances. SpaceControl – Key fob for controlling alarm system with a featured panic button.

– Key fob for controlling alarm system with a featured panic button. LeaksProtect – Promptly detects flooding.

– Promptly detects flooding. KeyPad – Allows for arming/disarming/control of system via code.

– Allows for arming/disarming/control of system via code. FireProtect – Detects smoke, sharp temperature increases, and exceeding boundary temperatures.

Fast and secure wireless connectivity

The devices are equipped with digital algorithms and multi-factor models for threat detection, while eliminating the possibility of false alarms.

The system also employs Ajax’s proprietary Jeweller radio protocol, which allows for connecting detectors to the hub up to 2,000 metres away and enables transmission of alarms within 0.15 seconds.

In addition, pre-installed detector unit batteries can operate for up to 7 years before replacement.

Transmitted data is encrypted at every step using a floating key encryption algorithm, too, while radio jamming and interference can also be detected.

There are also several communication channels available, including Ethernet, Wi-Fi, and two 2G/3G/4G SIM-card slots (may vary depending on the hub version).

These work in parallel and back each other up in case of an emergency.

Easy-to-use app

The free Ajax app for Android and iOS makes it easy to manage the system remotely.

The user can arm or disarm the system with a few taps, as well as switch on appliances connected to Ajax smart sockets before they get home.

The app also allows users to:

Stay updated with a full event log in the notification tab.

Get instant alerts with push notifications, SMS or phone calls.

Monitor the performance of detectors and other devices in real-time.

Receive arming and disarming reminders.

Manage device configurations from anywhere in the world.

Below is a more detailed overview of each Ajax device we were provided with.

All of the sensors and detectors in the system connect to this central control panel, which in turn can communicate with your app and security companies.

For communication, it uses four independent channels consisting of Ethernet, Wi-Fi, and dual-SIM 2G/3G/LTE connectivity to ensure that your system is always connected. Switching between channels happens seamlessly in seconds.

It supports 64 scenarios that minimise human impact on the security of a location – including automatically arming and disarming the entire security system or certain groups by schedule.

Hub 2 Plus also supports MotionCam detectors with photo verification due to Wings radio protocol support. Wings is developed for fast transmission of visual data over vast distances. Built-in algorithms of package checking and re-uploading allow Wings to deliver photos at a distance of up to 1,700 meters, even if the signal level is unstable.

This motion detector comes with a photo camera to verify raised alarms. It can transmit a photo at up to 1,700m from the hub in under 9 seconds.

All transmissions are encrypted and seen only by the user. The motion detector is unable to take pictures by request. The camera activates only in response to a motion alarm. You won’t need to live under the constant supervision of the security cameras to know why the alarm went off.

The pre-installed batteries on the MotionCam will last for up to 4 years before replacement is needed.

This wireless opening detector notifies of the first signs of room intrusion by means of a broken/open door or window.

It uses two modules – a detector and two magnets. These employ British-made hi-end reed switches on which a magnetic field acts to detect openings. It can operate up to 7 years from a pre-installed battery and capable to detect more than one million openings.

It is suitable for mounting on a variety of doors and windows.

This key fob allows for controlling your security modes: allows to set the Ajax security system in the armed, night or disarmed mode. It comes with a panic button for sending alarms to your inner circle and a security company in emergencies.

Authentication prevents forgery of the device. It also has protection against accidental presses.

It comes ready to use straight out of the box – with batteries installed – and a single click needed to connect it to the hub via the mobile app.

A wireless siren installed indoors which alerts the owner of intrusions or deters intruders with the capacity up to 105 dB.

The sound level and alarm length can be set in the mobile app.

There is also an external connector available for an LED to indicate the status of the alarm.

This fire detector can detect smoke by means of a fitted camera with photoelectric sensor.

In cases where no smoke is detected, a temperature sensor can pick up sharp temperature increases in the room.

It can also operate independently from the hub, with a built-in siren that notifies of danger. There’s also an advance version of the detector FireProtect Plus that can additionally alert of dangerous CO level.

The LeaksProtect detects the first signs of leakage within milliseconds to prevent flooding, which can cause significant damage to your home.

As soon as water is detected one of its four pairs of contacts on the bottom, it will send an alert to the hub. Together with Ajax’s Relay or WallSwitch and valve can automatically shut down running water to prevent flooding by scenario.

It comes with IP65 enclosure protection, meaning it is completely protected against dust and moisture.

Plugging a device into this smart plug will allow you to control its power via the mobile app.

For example, you could turn on a heater or fan to make a room more comfortable before you arrive at home, or get the kettle boiling from bed so that the water is ready for your much-needed cup of coffee when you get to the kitchen.

This touch keypad can be used to arm or disarm the system using codes. KeyPad is protected against attempts to guess the passcode and can raise a silent alarm when the passcode is entered under duress.

Its indicators notify of current security status, problems with detectors or breakdown of communication with the hub.

A single button can be pressed to arm the system, and it also comes with anti-tampering measures which render it inoperable if an intruder attempts to use it.

Get the Ajax Security System today

As the most award-winning wireless security system in Europe, Ajax has proven its reliability to top professionals.

Having Grade 2, the system is capable of resisting experienced attackers with special equipment.

Ajax also doesn’t care about blackouts — all hubs have a backup battery that will let the system work for up to 16 hours in case of a power outage.

The system is quick and easy to set up when using a certified installer, with minimal tool use required.

Professional installation is quick and hassle-free — it helps to avoid false alarms, ensures that all potential penetration paths are covered, and guarantees flawless working of the system.

Professional monitoring is also available – popular security companies in South Africa connect Ajax to their monitoring stations and react to Ajax alarms.

Click here to locate an Ajax Security System supplier near you.

This article was published in partnership with Ajax Systems.