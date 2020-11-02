Frogfoot adds Telkom to list of ISPs on open-access fibre network

Frogfoot Networks, a licensed open-access fibre infrastructure provider, has announced that South Africa’s leading telecommunications company, Telkom, will begin offering a variety of its fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) services on the Frogfoot network from mid-November onwards.

“We have been wanting to add Telkom as one of our ISPs for a while and have put considerable effort into achieving this,” said Shane Chorley, Head of Sales and Marketing at Frogfoot.

“Telkom is one of the country’s major ISPs, and this partnership means that they now have access to over 220000 homes passed by our fibre network countrywide.”

According to Chorley, the partnership will be of benefit to Telkom, who have historically been the largest ADSL provider, as it gives them the ability to offer their FTTH products in areas that they were previously unable to service.

“We’re proud of this collaboration with a credible and solid fibre provider that has over 15 years’ experience in the telecoms industry,” said Gugu Mthembu, Executive for Brand and Product Segments at Telkom.

“In line with our fibre expansion strategy, Frogfoot is the third fibre network operator to be onboarded by us in addition to Vumatel and Link Africa.”

“This move will widen our reach in the areas where OpenServe fibre currently does not exist,” Mthembu stated.

Extending fibre coverage

The shift toward remote working as a result of the lockdown has seen an increased interest in FTTH, and Frogfoot is looking to cater to this need by extending its network beyond the major cities.

This includes the likes of Bloemfontein, East London, Ermelo, George, Mossel Bay, Pietermaritzburg, Polokwane, Richards Bay, and others.

“We are very excited to have one of the major operators come on board. With our footprint and their sales ability, we believe that there is a great synergy between the two companies,” said Chorley.

“This partnership gives Telkom the ability to offer their customers who live within our coverage area access to cost-effective broadband connectivity – and the many online and cloud services it enables,” Chorley noted.

Chorley added that Telkom customers will continue to deal with Telkom as their ISP and Frogfoot will purely be the infrastructure provider.

It also means that other customers who live within Frogfoot’s coverage area now have access to Telkom as an ISP from mid-November onwards, giving them even more choice.

Affordable pricing

Frogfoot currently supplies fibre to over 140 ISPs on its national network. This means consumers and businesses can choose a service provider that delivers the value they are looking for at a price they can afford.

The ISP has the benefit of getting access to fibre infrastructure at a standard price so it can focus on competing on quality, customer service, and value proposition.

This article was published in partnership with Frogfoot Networks.