The Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro is coming to South Africa

Huawei’s Watch GT 2 Pro is a masterpiece that mixes elegance with functionality to create an incredible smartwatch.

This makes it the obvious choice if you’re in the market to upgrade your current smartwatch – and the great news is that it’s coming to South Africa in November.

The Huawei smartwatch range is reputed for its excellent customisability and the Watch GT 2 Pro is no exception.

It offers users over 200 watch face choices, so you can adjust your watch to match your style, and includes the ability to add dynamic widgets and real-time data – including the weather, the day, your heartrate, and the times for sunrise and sunset.

Sport and health features

The Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro offers top sports tracking features, too.

For example, new to the Watch GT 2 Pro is a Golf Mode, which can analyse your swing to help you improve your speed and posture.

This allows you to optimise your swing rhythm, which will ultimately result in you improving your scores.

In total, there are over 100 workout modes on the Huawei Watch GT 2, including climbing, running, rowing, surfing, and tennis.

You can also choose from more than 10 running courses that will provide you with voice guidance to improve your training.

Additionally, the Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro has numerous other features that help you track your health, including oxygen saturation detection, scientific sleep monitoring, stress monitoring, and heart rate detection.

Navigation

The Watch GT 2 Pro comes with new navigation features that will help you find your way no matter where you are.

The new Route Back feature records your movements using GPS to continually mark out the route you have travelled and show you the path back.

In a case where the GPS signal is too weak, your watch will send out alerts which will still allow you to track your route in real-time.

The Huawei Watch GT 2 also informs you if there has been a sudden change in air pressure, as this is always an indicator of severe weather – allowing you to know if bad conditions are on the way.

Coming to South Africa

The Huawei Watch GT 2 is coming to South Africa on 6 November 2020 and will offer local users the wide range of features listed above – and much more.

