SA finalists named in Huawei Apps UP Global Developer Competition

Creativity, design thinking and innovation were all on display as the finalists in the South African phase of Huawei’s global Apps UP Competition were announced.

Seventeen Apps, all of which integrated one or more of Huawei’s HMS Integration Kits, made the shortlist. The developers are competing to claim the top spot in one of three Competition categories: Most Outstanding App, Most Outstanding Game, and Most Socially Impactful App.

All of the finalists will also move on to the Regional phase of the competition (Middle East, North Africa and Southern Africa – MEA), where judges will shortlist the top 20 Regional Apps.

Public voting of the MEA shortlisted Apps, as well as the finalists from the other global regions, will then take place from 5 – 19 November. The winners of the global competition will be announced towards the end of November.

Based on set global criteria, 17 South African developers were given the opportunity to present their App creations to a panel of local, expert judges, who experienced the Apps first hand on Huawei devices. Here are the Apps which made the finalist shortlist:

Most Outstanding App Category

Most Outstanding App Category App name Developer App summary Pracker Xolile Mbebe A price tracking App Pedy Seyi Ogunbowale An on-demand physical therapy sessions App MiFalcon FSK Electronics SA A security App Swift Report Hero Entertainment A misconduct reporting App

Most Outstanding Game Category

Most Outstanding Game Category App name Developer App summary Gauntlet Zane Espin A space action game Slug Hunter Blue Desert Studios A space action game Crosswordify Charles Okot A crossword digitisation App RapSteady Hero Entertainment A musical game

Most Socially Impactful App Category

Most Outstanding App Category App name Developer App summary Clik Clik Tech An event finder App Essential Medical Guidance EMGuidance A medical guide App Load Shedding Notifier Brent Kleineibst A load shedding awareness App Chat2Cars Chat2Cars LTD An automotive repair App SharCourse WD The Provider An educational awareness App MediPrice Michael Ndjibu Lukusa A medical guide App Matric 2020 Ultra-Deep An educational resources App My Pregnancy Journey My Pregnancy Journey A pregnancy educational App Coresthetics Coresthetics A personalised, fitness App

The winners of the three categories will be announced in the near future, so keep an eye out for the news!

The judging experience

The esteemed judging panel consisted of top industry experts including:

Matsi Modise (SiMODiSA)

Duqingcheng (HUAWEI)

Andrew McHenry (Mobile Monday South Africa)

Peter Matthaei (Namola)

Moataz Mohammed (HUAWEI)

Maurice Lau (Silicon Burg)

Gerald Neves (SovTech)

Michelle Potgieter (HUAWEI)

Ranka Jovanovic (ITWeb)

Ritesh Sewsaran (ABSA)

Speaking on her judging experience, Judge Matsi Modise said, “There were some very cool Apps, different spectrums of development, and some cutting edge ideas. I would love to see more women developers next time.”

Judge Ritesh Sewsaran praised the day calling it an “outstanding event.”

“The Apps presented were of a high quality and showed real innovation. I believe this contest has highlighted the high level of developers we have among us. The judges were of high quality and a pleasure to interact with,” said Sewsaran.

Judge Peter Matthaei agreed that the Apps were of a high quality, but wanted to see more Apps that address African pain points.

“I hope this is the beginning of creating a bit more of an ecosystem in South Africa and a bit more institutional knowledge around how to create Apps,” said Matthaei.

“The originality is definitely there, the technical skills are definitely there, now we just need to start focusing a little bit more on thinking about how we grow our users and how we engage our users after we’ve acquired them.”

All of these Apps can be found and downloaded from Huawei AppGallery. Visit the store now by clicking here from your Huawei smartphone.

This article was published in partnership with Huawei.