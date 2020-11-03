Eight tips for SMEs to take advantage of Black Friday

Black Friday is just around the corner and local businesses should be looking to capitalise on the retail mega event, which continues to grow in popularity.

Africa’s leading payment service provider, DPO South Africa, has eight tips to help local businesses make the most of the retail extravaganza come November 27th.

“The biggest mistake companies make is to think they are too small to benefit from this opportunity. The key this year is to take advantage of the growing number of online shoppers. Fortunately, getting your business online is simple, fast and very cost effective. Take action now to reap the rewards well into the future,” says DPO South Africa CSO, Brendon Williamson.

1. Be where the action is

Google mobility data shows South Africans are still wary of venturing out, with visits to retail and recreational venues down 8% from January this year. Capturing what little disposable income is available requires companies of every size to have a solid online presence.

Luckily there is still time. Businesses without websites can turn to DPO Store, For R349 per month, the DPO team will build and host an e-commerce ready website in just five days.

For those already online, consider taking the next step in digitising your business with PayGate Plus, the fully managed payment solution that takes care of the admin for you, allowing you to focus on a sales and marketing strategy that will give you the edge.

2. Help your customers feel safe

While South Africans are becoming more savvy online, many are still new to the online shopping experience. Ensuring your customers feel secure will benefit your sales – and ensure you build repeat business.

Checking all the boxes, like SSL certificates and a simple, clear checkout process will go a long way to allaying any concerns a nervous shopper may have.

3. If they can’t find you, they can’t buy from you

Using Pay Per Click (PPC) campaigns early on as well as making use of SEO and social media campaigns all help establish your legitimacy and help customers find and engage with you ahead of time. Take some time now to find an expert to help you build campaigns to run over the next few weeks.

4. Have you got enough to sell?

Running out of stock may sound like a great problem to have, but merchants must remember that shortly after Black Friday and Cyber Monday, comes the Festive season.

This is especially important for those stores which are importing products to sell locally. This will be especially tricky as many countries go back into lockdown.

5. Make sure your site can handle it

Ensuring your website is capable of handling the extra traffic is important. So too is testing checkout flows and eliminating bottlenecks in the purchasing process.

Keeping the process simple will minimise cart abandonment. Now is the time to check in with your hosting company to ensure they have solid Black Friday plans.

6. Make it easy to pay

The customer journey is key to your online experience. Forcing customers to checkout with a payment method which doesn’t suit them is commercial suicide.

Working with a payment gateway that can scale and that has the infrastructure in place to handle the high volumes of Black Friday is essential. Moreover, finding a payment partner that can support as many payment methods as possible is critical.

It’s good to know that this year the smaller sites need not take a back seat when it comes to payment options. Debit and credit cards, payment apps like Zapper, PayPal, SnapScan and Masterpass as well as SiD Secure EFT are all offered by DPO South Africa, ensuring easy payment from desktop or mobile devices with one simple integration.

What’s more, having SiD Secure EFT active on your site means shoppers can transact directly from their bank account, without the need of a card. This enables a whole new segment of online shoppers, who would otherwise not have been able to participate.

7. Don’t drop the ball on the last mile

Good logistics must be in place. This is the last mile in the customer journey and inevitably will be the lasting impression in the minds of the shopper.

A late delivery or a bad returns policy can mean the difference of securing a repeat customer and someone who will take to social media and give you a bad review.

Ensure you have a good logistics partner and check in with them now to ensure they can handle the additional volume.

8. Your efforts now will benefit you well into 2021

Unfortunately, Covid will be with us for the foreseeable future. This will mean more and more people will rely on online shopping.

Taking your business online, or beefing up your existing online offering, is the smart thing to do. More than just an additional revenue stream, a strong online brand builds your business credibility and will be a key differentiator for you well into the future.

