The awesome features of the Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro

The Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro is launching in South Africa on 9 November, bringing Huawei’s flagship smartwatch to the local market.

This watch offers several awesome new features that will improve your life and keep you connected.

The top features you can expect from the Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro are detailed below.

Powerful battery

The Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro has an incredible battery that offers up to 14 days of usage between charges, or 8 days for heavy-use scenarios.

When you do need to recharge your battery, it won’t be long before your watch is ready for use again.

Through Huawei’s wireless quick charge technology, a 5-minute charge will power your Watch GT 2 Pro for up to 10 hours.

Your Watch GT 2 Pro can also be powered through reverse charging from your smartphone.

Keep fit

Huawei improves upon its already-impressive fitness features with the Watch GT 2 Pro thanks to a variety of new additions.

These new features include:

Oxygen saturation detection – Automatically get 24-hour SpO2 level detection no matter whether you are working, exercising, or sleeping.

Automatically get 24-hour SpO2 level detection no matter whether you are working, exercising, or sleeping. Scientific sleep monitoring – TruSleep 2.0 tracks your sleep and can diagnose six common types of sleep issues. It will also measure your sleep quality and provide suggestions for better rest.

TruSleep 2.0 tracks your sleep and can diagnose six common types of sleep issues. It will also measure your sleep quality and provide suggestions for better rest. TruRelax – The Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro provides all-day stress monitoring and offers important features such as breathing training and mood regulation.

The Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro provides all-day stress monitoring and offers important features such as breathing training and mood regulation. 24-hour heart rate detection – TruSeen 4.0+ monitors your heart rate and lets you know if it exceeds usual levels.

Media and connectivity

The Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro allows you to store up to 500 songs on-device, meaning you can always listen to your favourite tunes.

The Watch GT 2 Pro then easily pairs with Huawei FreeBuds Pro, which makes it easy to exercise while listening to your music.

The ability to receive, reject, and mute phone calls, through a Bluetooth connection between your smartphone and your watch, also comes standard.

Additionally, Huawei has included its Share OneHop feature on the watch, which lets you tap your watch to your Huawei smartphone and transfer photos from one to the other.

You can also use this tap functionality to connect the two devices instantly, and to customize your watch face with photos from your smartphone.

Furthermore, you can use your Watch GT 2 Pro as a remote for when you are taking photographs with your Huawei smartphone by simply tapping the button on your watch.

Get the Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro

The Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro will be available locally from 9 November 2020.

It will be on sale at a number of leading physical and online retailers and is a must for anyone looking for the latest and greatest in smartwatch technology.

This article was published in partnership with Huawei.