Get fast LTE now for only R249 per month

Supersonic’s fixed-LTE packages make it easy and affordable for people across South Africa to get a fast and reliable broadband connection.

While uncapped fibre-to-the-home is the preferred connection for most households, thanks to its superior stability and speed, these products are dependent on coverage.

Supersonic therefore offers a wide range of excellent fibre and F-LTE products to ensure all customers get the Internet connection that works best for them.

In areas where there is no fibre coverage, Supersonic offers fixed-LTE products on MTN’s award-winning mobile network.

These products are available across South Africa, with prices starting at R249 per month on a month-to-month basis.

The base packages on offer include 60GB, 120GB, 200GB, 300GB, or 400GB of total monthly data – and a free-to-use router.

Another big benefit of fixed-LTE is that no installation is required. After you receive your router and SIM card, you can immediately get connected.

This article was published in partnership with Supersonic.