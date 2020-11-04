Win free fibre for a year with Axxess and Openserve

Fibre is the fastest and most reliable way to get connected to the Internet.

Getting an uncapped fibre package makes it possible to access all the great possibilities of online platforms – whether for entertainment or productivity.

Now, leading ISP Axxess is making the move to fibre even more attractive.

From now until April 2021, Axxess is running an amazing competition that could see customers save big on their Internet spend.

Axxess will be giving away a free year-long fibre Internet subscription each month.

To enter the competition and stand a chance to become one of six lucky winners, all you have to do is pre-order or sign up for an uncapped Openserve fibre package through Axxess.

Why choose Axxess

Axxess offers a range of benefits to new fibre clients, who receive free installation and connection, as well as a free fibre router, valued at R5,000.

Openserve fibre packages from Axxess are also completely unshaped, unthrottled, and have no thresholds.

This means you will be able to download, stream, and game to your heart’s content without having to worry about your speeds slowing down.

Axxess uncapped Openserve fibre packages are priced as follows:

10Mbps/10Mbps – R645

20Mbps/20Mbps – R805

50Mbps/25Mbps – R935

100Mbps/50Mbps – R1,135

200Mbps/100Mbps – R1,505

Enter now

Keep an eye on the Axxess social media platforms for the latest updates and announcements about its free fibre competition:

Click here to sign up for Uncapped Openserve Fibre from Axxess.

This article was published in partnership with Axxess.