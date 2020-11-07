Huawei P Smart 2021 launched – Get it on this great deal now

Huawei has launched the 2021 edition of its P Smart smartphone in South Africa.

The new P Smart offers powerful performance, elaborate features, and sophisticated style at an affordable price.

It comes with several significant improvements over its 2020 predecessor, which will make it stand out from competitors in the mid-range market.

This starts at first sight of its dazzling 6.67-inch FHD+ display with a screen-to-body ratio of 90.3%, ensuring an excellent viewing experience.

The P Smart comes in either a Blush Gold or Midnight Black chassis with curved edges that make the new P Smart comfortable to hold.

On the inside, it is powered by the octa-core Kirin 710A processor and 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM for high performance in productivity and entertainment.

With storage options going up to 128GB, it also offers plenty of space for all your media, games, and other files.

This can be expanded by an additional 512GB through a microSD card slot.

Quad camera capabilities

Huawei enjoys high praise for its impressive smartphone camera systems on its flagships, and the P Smart 2021 aims to bring this power to the mid-range market.

It features a Quad AI Camera configuration comprising a 48MP main lens, 8MP ultra-wide camera with 120-degree angle, 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor.

The main 48MP unit sports a 1/2-inch sensor and f/1.8 aperture for lower noise and better image quality, even in darker scenes.

Thanks to the large sensor, owners will be able to take stunning images in Super Night Mode and Huawei’s AI-assisted multi-frame noise reduction technology.

On the front, an 8MP selfie camera with AI beauty mode and Circular Flash feature will allow you to take striking photos with ease.

Bigger battery and fast charging

The P Smart 2021 packs a large 5,000mAh battery, offering almost 50% more capacity than the 2020 model.

Paired with Huawei’s AI Power Saving technology, this will allow for all-day use for productivity or entertainment.

In addition, the 22.5W SuperCharge support will provide sufficient power to sustain two hours of video playback on a 10 minute charge.

For enhanced biometric security that allows for easy and fast unlocking by authenticated users, it boasts a side-mounted fingerprint reader.

Get the P Smart 2021

The P Smart 2021 is available now from the Huawei Online Store at only R5,999.

Buyers will also get a free PowerBank, 100 days screen care cover, and 15GB of Huawei Cloud storage for a year.

Below are the specifications and images of the Huawei P Smart 2021.

Huawei P Smart 2021 Operating System Android 10 Main Display 6.67-inch 2,400 x 1,080 LCD Processor Kirin 710A RAM 4GB Storage 64GB / 128GB, microSD up to 512GB Rear camera 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Front camera 8MP Network LTE Connectivity 802.11n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, USB-C Battery 5,000mAh Huawei P Smart 2021

This article was published in partnership with Huawei.