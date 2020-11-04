The best place to reach IT decision makers in South Africa

The latest IAB South Africa and Narratiive report has confirmed that MyBroadband is the most powerful business-to-business (B2B) tech platform to reach IT decision makers.

Narratiive is the official traffic measurement partner of the IAB South Africa and provides accurate traffic and demographics statistics for the country’s top websites.

According to the October 2020 report, MyBroadband attracted a readership of over 2 million unique browsers.

What makes MyBroadband stand out is the quality of its readers – as a large percentage are IT and telecoms CEOs, CIOs, CTOs, business owners, directors, and business decision makers.

With many companies looking to reach this audience, marketing campaigns on MyBroadband have spiked since the lockdown started.

This was a result of businesses looking for value for money and the best return on investment, which is what MyBroadband’s marketing products are focussed on.

This strategy by companies to increase their spend on MyBroadband paid off handsomely, with excellent engagement rates and the best-ever ROI.

Who you reach on MyBroadband

The latest IAB South Africa and Narratiive report reveals exactly who MyBroadband’s readership are and who our advertising clients reach.

The table below provides a breakdown of MyBroadband’s audience in October 2020.

MyBroadband’s Audience Region Number of readers Gauteng 929,537 Western Cape 431,842 Durban 261,290 Employement level Number of readers CEOs and Directors 44,779 Business owners 242,348 Managers 1,002,528 Gender Percentage Male 62% Female 38% Age Number of readers Under 20 62,070 20 to 34 942,246 35 to 55 677,526 Over 55 366,186

