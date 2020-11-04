The best place to reach IT decision makers in South Africa

The latest IAB South Africa and Narratiive report has confirmed that MyBroadband is the most powerful business-to-business (B2B) tech platform to reach IT decision makers.
Narratiive is the official traffic measurement partner of the IAB South Africa and provides accurate traffic and demographics statistics for the country’s top websites.
According to the October 2020 report, MyBroadband attracted a readership of over 2 million unique browsers.
What makes MyBroadband stand out is the quality of its readers – as a large percentage are IT and telecoms CEOs, CIOs, CTOs, business owners, directors, and business decision makers.
With many companies looking to reach this audience, marketing campaigns on MyBroadband have spiked since the lockdown started.
This was a result of businesses looking for value for money and the best return on investment, which is what MyBroadband’s marketing products are focussed on.
This strategy by companies to increase their spend on MyBroadband paid off handsomely, with excellent engagement rates and the best-ever ROI.
Who you reach on MyBroadband
The latest IAB South Africa and Narratiive report reveals exactly who MyBroadband’s readership are and who our advertising clients reach.
The table below provides a breakdown of MyBroadband’s audience in October 2020.
|MyBroadband’s Audience
|Region
|Number of readers
|Gauteng
|929,537
|Western Cape
|431,842
|Durban
|261,290
|Employement level
|Number of readers
|CEOs and Directors
|44,779
|Business owners
|242,348
|Managers
|1,002,528
|Gender
|Percentage
|Male
|62%
|Female
|38%
|Age
|Number of readers
|Under 20
|62,070
|20 to 34
|942,246
|35 to 55
|677,526
|Over 55
|366,186
