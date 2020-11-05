Aruba Instant On helps build a lockdown-proof network

Today’s small businesses range from boutique retail stores to technology start-ups. Though different, each share common objectives – building the business, improving productivity and giving employees and customers an amazing online experience.

As businesses were forced to shut their doors during the earlier stages of the national lockdown, they are now having to play catchup in an even more competitive marketplace than prior to 27 March 2020.

Warren Gordon, Business Unit Manager at Duxbury Networking – distributors of Aruba technology – said companies must now offer customers faster, more reliable Wi-Fi experiences in order to retain their business.

“Did you know that 50% of shoppers expect businesses to offer free Wi-Fi? Or that when there’s reliable free Wi-Fi on offer, customers are more loyal and are inclined to spend more?” Gordon said.

Everyone is figuring out their path to the ‘new normal’. So, similarly to customer-driven retail and hospitality businesses, crisis-driven work-from-home setups will be replaced with a more sustainable strategy for remote access to a full suite of applications.

“Now is the time for every business to re-evaluate how they do business, and to use their analytical and creative skills to carve out new paths forward in a flexible, iterative manner. As you create the new normal for your business, you might continue to operate from multiple locations,” Gordon said.

Aruba Instant On

Aruba Instant On includes everything you need for secure connectivity: wireless APs, switches and ultra-simple deployment and management.

A single deployment can support up to 25 Instant On devices (APs and switches), which ensures that the network can grow as the user’s business does.

“It’s easy to extend Aruba Instant On to your home or to your employees’ homes. You’ll have a secure network that can handle the demands of the whole family—and you can be confident that your sensitive business data is protected,” Gordon pointed out.

The Aruba Instant On product range consists of the following elements:

Aruba Instant On access points – With models designed for indoor, outdoor, hospitality and SOHO environments, there are options for any need. Instant On APs use an Auto Mesh technology that allows users to extend Wi-Fi coverage with the same strong signal strength into every corner of their business. Whether using laptops, tablets or phones, users will have a superb wireless experience.

– With models designed for indoor, outdoor, hospitality and SOHO environments, there are options for any need. Instant On APs use an Auto Mesh technology that allows users to extend Wi-Fi coverage with the same strong signal strength into every corner of their business. Whether using laptops, tablets or phones, users will have a superb wireless experience. Aruba Instant On switches – Aruba Instant On 1930 Switch series are advanced, smart-managed, fixed-configuration gigabit Ethernet switches that are easy to deploy and affordable to buy. The switches allow users to easily connect access points, desktops, printers, VoIP phones, surveillance cameras or other wired devices.

– Aruba Instant On 1930 Switch series are advanced, smart-managed, fixed-configuration gigabit Ethernet switches that are easy to deploy and affordable to buy. The switches allow users to easily connect access points, desktops, printers, VoIP phones, surveillance cameras or other wired devices. Instant On Mobile App – The app allows users to deploy and manage their network from a mobile device or a cloud-based web portal. Users can see their entire network of APs and switches from a single screen, so it is easy to quickly identify and troubleshoot a problem.

Robust security and ease of use

Gordon noted that users can be confident that their business is protected with the robust security built into Instant On.

“Instant On supports the WPA2/WPA3 wireless security standards to ensure user authentication and encryption of traffic,” Gordon noted.

“Instant On switches can protect your network from unauthorised access with features such as access control lists, 802.1X network access control, and VLANs,” he added.

The design of Instant On also emphasises simplicity and ease of use.

Configuration is extremely minimal, since within the same Instant On network, shared services are discovered automatically. Customers can remotely configure and manage Instant On because it is a cloud-managed network.

“If there is a problem in the network, customers are immediately alerted by an Instant On push notification to their mobile phone to help them fix the issue quickly,” Gordon said.

“That brings peace of mind for the business and a better experience for staff and visitors.”

Get Aruba Instant On today

For more information on Aruba Instant On, you can call Duxbury Networking at 011 351 9800, email [email protected], or visit www.duxbury.co.za.

