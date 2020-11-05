Get big Black Friday deals for high-speed business connectivity from Active Fibre

Connectivity has never been more essential to a company’s success than it is today.

Staying online empowers your business with a host of tools and platforms for better communication and interaction with customers, suppliers, and other partners.

In addition, it facilitates better team collaboration across locations and connects you with the powerful capabilities of cloud computing and storage.

In order to offer better value to businesses during these challenging times, Active Fibre will be cutting prices on its larger links during its Black Friday promotion in November.

Special deals on business fibre packages which will be available during this month include:

200Mbps from R4,000 per month.

500Mbps from R5,500 per month.

1Gbps from R8,000 per month.

Why choose Active Fibre

Fibre connectivity is the fastest and most reliable broadband Internet solution around, but with the plethora of ISPs out there it can be difficult to choose one to provide you with connectivity.

Active Fibre offers a range of business-dedicated and broadband fibre packages available across South Africa.

Active Fibre’s core focus is on delivering high-quality Internet connections which are fast and reliable, and its uncapped and unshaped FTTB packages are available in speeds ranging from 10Mbps to 1Gbps.

These are available on the networks of South Africa’s largest fibre operators, including DFA, Link Africa, Liquid Telecom, Openserve, SADV, and Vumatel.

VoIP

Active Fibre also offers voice and cloud solutions for businesses, and with voice-over-IP businesses no longer need to use conventional copper phone lines.

This way, they can save on call costs by bypassing the phone company and its charges entirely.

Active Fibre’s offering uses the Linkus VoIP Mobile Client coordinated with Yeastar S-Series VoIP PBX that makes your Android mobile phone an office extension.

This allows your business to make and receive calls through a corporate phone network to slash call costs and enhance efficiency with a consistent in-office experience.

Get Active Fibre today

Empower your business with fast connectivity at a great price right now.

Be on the lookout for Active Fibre’s Black Friday specials coming this November.

Click here to get great deals on business connectivity from Active Fibre today.

This article was published in partnership with Active Fibre.