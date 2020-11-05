Get great tech products from Incredible Connection this festive season

Incredible Connection has launched an online guide which highlights the awesome products available from the tech retailer this festive season.

These great products include a range of TVs, headphones, PCs, monitors, gaming devices, smartwatches, and much more.

All of these products are great options to gift to your friends and family this festive season.

This includes a Sony 65-inch 4K OLED TV for just R49,999, or you can get a Samsung 65-inch 8K QLED Smart TV for just R69,999.

If you’re in the market for a gaming laptop, consider the ASUS ROG Strix G712 – available from Incredible Connection for R32,999.

These products are available online, and many are also available at selected stores – and are marked by an orange circle in the guide.

The Incredible Connection extended online guide is embedded below, along with several awesome tech products available from Incredible Connection.

Sony 65-inch 4K Android OLED TV – R49,999

Samsung 65-inch 8K QLED TV – R69,999

Sony WF-1000XM3 Wireless Earbuds – R4,999

JBL BAR 9.1 Atmos Soundbar – R19,999

ASUS ROG Strix G712- R32,999

Logitech G213 Prodigy Gaming Keyboard – R1,499

Fitbit Charge 4 Black – R3,499

Logitech MX ERGO Wireless Mouse – R2,499

Linx Edison High Back Chair – R2,699

Online Guide

This article was published in partnership with Incredible Connection.