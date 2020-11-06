Vodacom Video Play – Great entertainment for only R99

Vodacom’s Video Play is an online video-on-demand streaming service which allows users to watch their favourite movies and TV shows when and where they like.

Its video library boasts over 9,000 titles which can be enjoyed on a smartphone, tablet, or PC via an app or a browser, and the service offers excellent value for money for South Africans.

Vodacom customers can download the Video Play app on their smartphone or tablet from the Google Play or Apple App Store to get started.

Once the installation is finished, simply open the app and hit “Register Now.”

Alternatively, you can visit the Video Play website and select “Register Now” on the landing page.

Whether by app or browser, you will then be required to:

Create your account by using your Vodacom cellphone number and selecting a secure password.

Click the checkbox to accept the terms and conditions before hitting “Continue”.

You will then receive a one-time password (OTP) to enter in the app or browser window.

Set up your profile by entering your name, surname, and a valid email address.

Seamless viewing

The Video Play interface offers a hassle-free experience to easily find what you want to watch in a few taps or clicks.

When you are logged into your account on the app, you only need to select the hamburger menu in the top left and tap “Explore” to find your favourite episodes or movies.

From a browser, the Explore option will be available in the bar located at the top of the window.

Once you’ve found your next movie or TV show, click on the video and then choose the “Watch” button.

Prices

Video Play features a selection of free movies and series, which includes SABC shows, music streaming channels, and the FastForward business series.

For paid content, there are several packages to choose from, which can be subscribed to on a daily, weekly, or monthly basis.

The paid-for Premium product features access to exclusive series and movies, including Hollywood blockbuster rentals and kids shows, and is available in the following subscription options:

Daily – R25

Weekly – R40

Monthly – R99

Cheaper Micro packages start from as little as R5 per day and include Nollywood, Health and Fitness, and Trendsetters content.

Customers can easily pay for their service by using their Vodacom airtime, or adding charges to their Vodacom bill.

There are also various Video Play bundles you can purchase to save on mobile data costs.

Sign up now

Enjoy endless entertainment with all the drama, laughter, and action you want.

Sign up to Video Play today to get entertainment your way.

Click here to sign up for Video Play now.

This article was published in partnership with Vodacom.