Great deals from Acer to celebrate rAge 2020

The rAge Expo 2020 is underway and is taking place fully online this year.

The event runs online from 6 to 8 November and is free to attend for anyone who would like to be a part of this awesome experience.

The event will also be streamed live on Twitch, YouTube, and Facebook – making it easy to access South Africa’s premier geek culture event.

Great Acer deals at rAge Expo 2020

To celebrate the 2020 edition of the rAge Expo, Acer is showcasing a variety of its best gaming products, which are available at great prices.

These products include powerful Predator peripherals, headsets, and high-end gaming laptops.

Acer is offering a big discount on its Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop, with its price reduced by R3,000 to just R21,999 – making this the perfect opportunity to buy your next gaming machine.

If you are interested in these and other top Acer products, visit the South African Acer online store and look through the extensive range of gaming devices.

We have outlined the featured rAge 2020 products below.

Predator Galea 311 gaming headset – R649

Predator Aethon 300 gaming keyboard – R1,599

Predator Cestus 350 gaming mouse – R1,299

Predator Gorge Battle XXL mousepad – R499

Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop – R21,999

This article was published in partnership with Acer.