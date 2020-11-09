CipherWave Group concludes successful acquisition of Broadlink

In July 2020, connectivity solutions provider CipherWave Group concluded its acquisition of Broadlink.

Cipherwave operates the fibre-to-the-home ISP Home-Connect and business-to-business ISP and Cloud & Voice Service provider CipherWave Business Solutions.

It has invested heavily in growing its network footprint nationally with points of presence (POPs) across multiple datacentres around the country.

This includes locations at Teraco Datacentres, Africa Datacentre, Hetzner Datacentre, and CipherWave’s own tier2 Datacentre situated in Midrand.

It also enjoys a presence across all fibre network operators namely DFA , OpenServe, LinkAfrica, MFN, Frogfoot, Liquid, VOConnect and a number of other providers.

Better coverage and pricing

With the addition of Broadlink’s wireless, fibre and voice customer base, CipherWave is looking to bolster its growth in South African market.

The synergies behind the acquisition have allowed CipherWave to further invest in its Fibre Network backbone – allowing for better coverage and reach as well as more attractive pricing.

Additionally, Broadlink’s voice infrastructure utilised the same technology as CipherWave, so integration of these systems provided for greater redundancies of the overall voice platform with better efficiencies.

CipherWave’s local cloud offers Virtual Private Servers & Local Cloud Backups along with Microsoft Office365 & Azure complements Broadlink product stack.

Whilst the acquisition did not include Rain’s spectrum, CipherWave has strategic partnerships with most Wireless Network Operators.

This allowed for customers to be moved across and continue to be provided with a wireless service.

Taking on COVID-19

The integration of the business itself has been a challenging project given the current market conditions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

CipherWave Business Solutions and current COO of Broadlink Wayne D’sa said the team learned a number of lessons in what has been one of its steepest learning curbs to date.

“With the integration of Broadlink’s network, systems and technical support teams now completed, the focus is on supporting our customers and working on improving the customer experience,” D’sa said.

Continued growth

CipherWave’s growth over the last 10 years has seen it develop a strong footprint in the Fibre connectivity, Voice and Cloud Service Provider space.

Home-Connect, with a large presence covering all FTTH networks, provides CipherWave with greater coverage in the FTTH space.

The business is well positioned to continue to grow in both organic or through acquisitions as a result of its diverse technology and partnership approach.

For more information, visit www.cipherwave.co.za or www.home-connect.co.za.

This article was published in partnership with CipherWave.