BlueSky – The largest Salesforce practice in South Africa

Globally, the most successful enterprise businesses are those who have in recent times become customer-centric. CRM provides the critical part of ensuring your customers stay happy, loyal and revenue is retained in the business.

It is therefore important that you give your customer management team the right tools to do their jobs to the best of their abilities – with Salesforce leading the way.

Salesforce helps you integrate your marketing, sales, commerce, service, and IT teams into a single online platform which allows you to provide world-class support to your customers.

Salesforce has been deployed by some of the largest enterprises in the country, which is unsurprising given Salesforce’s continued dominance of the global CRM market.

Implementing Salesforce

While Salesforce is the obvious choice for businesses who want to improve their customer management processes, you may be uncertain about the process of integrating the platform into your own business.

This is particularly true for businesses that are operating in the cloud.

For these businesses, leading South African enterprise cloud technology service provider BlueSky is the answer.

BlueSky is South Africa’s largest Salesforce practice in South Africa – both in terms of its number of consultants and its number of certifications.

It has extensive experience in helping South African businesses transition to Salesforce’s market-leading CRM software – including those in the financial services, media, telecoms, insurance, and communications industries.

BlueSky also helps these business answer key questions about their CRM goals:

How do we manage our customers better?

How do we support our customers better?

How do we further retain revenue from our customers?

How do we learn about our customers and then create personalised journeys for them?

All of this is enabled through the cloud, as Salesforce’s technology is more scalable and versatile than technologies of the past.

This has become especially evident during the COVID-19 pandemic, where some businesses have suffered and need to invest in their CRM systems or get left behind.

BlueSky’s focus on talent development

Key to BlueSky’s success has been its focus on developing its own Salesforce consultants through its BlueSky Academy.

To date, it has trained 35 Salesforce consultants, and through the hands-on training these consultants receive they develop into elite Salesforce experts who will help you optimise your Salesforce solution.

Not only does this ensure BlueSky has the best Salesforce consultants in the country; it also contributes to job creation in South Africa.

“The future of skills globally and certainly in South Africa is about digital skills. Our philosophy is not only about growing the bottom line but making an impact on society. BlueSky is going to be instrumental in building South Africa’s digital skills,” said Ursula Fear, BlueSky Learning and Development Executive.

