Register now for the 7th Biennial CSIR Conference

The 7th Biennial CSIR Conference will take place on 11 and 12 November 2020.

The online conference – which will run under the theme “Touching lives through innovation” – will comprise an extensive range of online talks, interviews, virtual tours, and webinars, which will be run by local and international experts.

The event also marks the CSIR’s 75 years of contribution to research, innovation, and development in South Africa.

The organisation has achieved great success and will continue to do so in alignment with its core “EPIC” values – Excellence, People, Integrity, and Collaboration.

Through these values, its focus on innovation, and its impressive team of highly-qualified experts, the CSIR is an accelerator of socio-economic prosperity in South Africa.

Conference topics and speakers

The 7th Biennial Conference has been designed around nine topics which are key to South Africa’s future:

Chemicals

Health

Advanced agriculture and food

Manufacturing

Mining

Defence and security

Smart mobility

Smart places

Next-gen enterprises and institutions

These topics will be covered by a large team of CSIR’s top experts, as well as experts from other organisations such as universities and businesses.

Featured speakers at the event include:

Professor Dr Gert-Jan Gruter – CTO at Avantium

Mamello Matikinca – Chief Economist at First National Bank

Dr Yael Joffe – Co-founder and Chief Science Officer at 3×4 Genetics

Professor Patrick Soon-Shiong – MD, Chairman, and CEO of NantWorks

The conference’s keynote address will be made by Dr Blade Nzimande – Minister of Higher Education, Science, and Innovation.

Register for the CSIR Conference

Online registrations for the 7th Biennial CSIR Conference are now open.

Attendance is free, but if you would like to view any of the speeches, registration is compulsory.

Upon registering, you will be able to view any session online.

Click here to view the full agenda for the two-day conference.

Click here to register for the 7th Biennial CSIR Conference today.

