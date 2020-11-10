Euphoria Telecom boosts helpdesk functionality with Freshdesk integration

Euphoria Telecom has integrated Freshworks’ digital ticketing solution Freshdesk into its business telephone and contact centre solution.

This bilateral integration between Freshdesk and Euphoria makes helpdesk management easier for customers of both companies.

What is Freshdesk?

Freshdesk is developed and offered by Freshworks, an international software company that earns over $100 million in recurring revenue and serves more than 40,000 customers globally.

The company was recognised in three Gartner Magic Quadrant Reports in the customer engagement software segment for 2019. It is ranked number 16 on the 2020 Forbes Cloud 100.

Freshdesk is a digital helpdesk ticketing system that makes it easier to track queries and issues.

Through integrating with Euphoria, Freshdesk users can now access enhanced productivity, time and attendance reporting components, while Euphoria users get access to Freshdesk’s CRM history and functionality features.

The combined power of Euphoria and Freshdesk unlocks a far more personalised and transparent experience for agents, allowing different team members to handle customer queries seamlessly and with no repetition or manual handover.

With the agent softphone embedded into the Freshdesk interface and enhanced ticket management automation, agents gain instant access to all customer information based on caller ID. This provides the agent with a single view of the customer before the call has even begun.

All communication channels are linked to just one inbox. And as the integration is bilateral, you can use Freshdesk on either the Euphoria Agent Workspace or the Freshdesk interface, enabling users to create a world-class, personalised customer experience.

Says Euphoria Operations Manager Garth Siebers: “In any service-related environment, integrated, smoother systems make for quicker turnaround times and happier customers. Better control of tickets for agents, along with instant access to customer information are going to change the game for call centres and helpdesks in so many ways.”

“The partnership with Euphoria in South Africa enables businesses to make use of Freshdesk and have complete context about their customers. Customer facing agents no longer have to switch between products to hunt for information before or during a call.

Freshdesk and Euphoria provide a single unified view of the customer to help teams swiftly deliver personalised support,” adds Rajiv Ramanan, Director of Technology partnerships and Start-up program at Freshworks.

Siebers concludes, “A single view of the customer has long been a goal of customer service-facing teams. Now, as long as you have the data in place with Freshdesk and Euphoria, this is a reality.”

This article was published in partnership with Euphoria Telecom.