Top 10 things to experience in the Western Cape

The Western Cape is one of South Africa’s most popular tourist destinations and offers an extensive range of activities to enjoy.

The Flight Centre Travel Group has therefore rounded up 10 of their ultimate experiences to enjoy in the Western Cape year-round.

1. The classic road trip

Drive along the coastline from Mossel Bay to Storms River, and you’ll pass hills covered in sun-kissed vineyards, lush forests, deserted beaches and hidden rivers.

Exploring the Garden Route is one of the most unforgettable experiences in the Western Cape

Flight Centre’s recently launched Homegrown Holidays domestic travel collection includes a variety of Western Cape road trip itineraries, such as the Cape Town to Knysna 6-night road trip via Swellendam.

2. Rooibos and rock art

Make the trip to the Cederberg to hike or horse ride through the rooibos fields and learn about the heritage of the Khoikhoi and San people, as you hunt for the renowned rock art hidden in this idyllic corner of the province.

3. Smell the wildflowers

Expect a riot of colours as you view expansive carpets of wildflowers on the Cape West Coast from September to early October each year.

The Postberg area of the West Coast National Park is a must-do and is a great day trip from Cape Town, just two hours from the city.

4. Wine in the Winelands

With more than 560 wineries in the Western Cape, you couldn’t so much as pop a cork without hitting a wine farm.

The Constantia, Stellenbosch, Durbanville and Route 62 routes are the most popular, although the less known Plett Wine Route is also putting its name on the map.

5. Cape Malay in the Mother City

There’s one cuisine you absolutely have to try in the Mother City which is proudly South African and found nowhere else on earth.

Pop into the colourful homes of the historic Bo-Kaap neighbourhood and join a local cooking class to learn how to make dhaltjies, bobotie, samoosas and true Bo-Kaap koeksisters.

6. Step back in time in Swellendam

Swellendam is the third-oldest town in South Africa and is home to over 50 important heritage sites, including some of the best-preserved Cape Dutch architecture in the country.

It’s ideally situated halfway between Cape Town and George, making this a great location to explore during your Western Cape travels.

7. The world’s best land-based whale watching

Hermanus is the whale watching capital of the world, but did you know you can spot these gentle giants from land in St. Francis too?

While you’re in St. Fancis, consider adding the city’s spectacular display of spring wildflowers to your things-to-see list.

8. Fruit picking with the family

From as early as September and October, you can go fruit picking with the family.

Redberry Farm is a favourite in George and closer to Cape Town you can pick strawberries at Mooiberge Farm Stall and Polkadraai Farm in Stellenbosch.

9. A wealth of wildflowers

The Cape wildflowers are on many South Africans’ bucket lists.

Plan your itinerary carefully because they only bloom for a short period and are weather dependent.

Along the Cape West Coast, such as the Postberg area of the West Coast National Park, flowers usually bloom from September until early October.

10. All-in-one experience

With such a wealth of diversity, from cuisine to culture and wildflowers to whales, it’s easy to combine the best of the Western Cape in one trip.

Why not see if you can tick off all these ultimate experiences on your next holiday in the Western Cape!

