MyAudi – An app that opens up a world of seamless functionality

The new myAudi app – easily downloaded from all application stores – provides a suite of unique personal services that can be conveniently activated from a smartphone, while also bringing seamless connectivity to new Audi vehicles which feature Audi connect technology.

Thanks to the intuitive smartphone interface, myAudi offers an easy user experience and a range of practical services. The vehicle can be locked and unlocked remotely from the app and a remote horn can be triggered, for improved driver convenience and safety.

In a confusing parking garage, myAudi can also be used to locate a parked vehicle with the Find My Car function, setting the options for the car to announce its location by hooting or flashing its headlights.

Drivers can get real-time information about their vehicle’s engine and service status at any time. Fuel and range can also be easily monitored to ensure the vehicle is always primed for driving pleasure. Service appointments can be scheduled, and the myAudi app can function as a logbook and data-storage hub, with all the vehicle’s critical information – model year, chassis number, registration date, as well as optional extras fitted and performance data.

Besides these dedicated, app-driven functions, the myAudi app is an integral part of the Audi connect functionality that provides a range of security, infotainment and navigation features by linking car and smartphone for networked, intelligent connectivity on the move.

As part of the Audi connect ecosystem, the technology can estimate travelling times, download maps for navigation, and even share the weather conditions at the point of destination. Predictive route guidance based on Google Map functionality also allows drivers to plan their routes based on road factors, live traffic flow and information.

Using the smartphone as the integration tool also means that the Audi connect user experience becomes almost invisible, as the vehicle intuitively links with the driver’s own connected world. The myAudi capability exemplifies the Vorsprung ethos of progress through technology, bringing Audi drivers a fusion of automotive engineering, technology, and connectivity.

The recently launched Audi A4 is the first Audi in the stable to feature the Audi connect range of connected services, with myAudi app integration. The technology will now also be included in the majority of new Audi models to come.

Click here to find out which models will boast Audi connect, and for more information on the Audi range of connected services.

Audi connect – and the convenient myAudi app integration – represents the latest step in Audi’s digital evolution, moving forward through new technology that seamlessly links car, driver and smartphone to transform the vehicle into a connected hub. The full functionality of Audi connect on the new Audi A4 is offered as part of an optional technology package which includes MMI navigation plus with MMI touch and contour ambient interior lighting.

This article was published in partnership with Audi.