Fudo Security enters the African market

Companies across the globe are facing an important challenge: the protection of data.

External attackers as well as insiders can take control of a company’s entire IT infrastructure by gaining access in various ways – such as through privileged accounts which grant high-level administrative privileges.

The consequences are extensive and range from disabled security controls to the theft or misuse of confidential information to perpetrate fraud and disrupt operations.

Global institutes – like Gartner – have been warning the public about this issue for years.

Therefore it is a huge surprise that most of the businesses – even in emerging markets like Africa – are still not implementing a serious security strategy.

Cyber security is crucial in Africa

As global companies and institutions recognize Africa’s potential, investments are rising on the continent – and cybercriminals are following suit.

Expanding businesses often do not recognize the need to secure their infrastructure in order to keep on growing, and instead invest in their security in a step by step manner that prioritises immediate return.

“The fact that companies are aiming to build a bridge between security and return is an important reason why Fudo Security can be a key product for companies and institutions – especially on the African continent.” says Patryk Brozek, CEO and Co-founder of Fudo Security.

“Being a globally trusted solution which protects infrastructures from internal as well as from external cyberattacks, but also focusing on adding clear value to companies, has been a cornerstone for the success of Fudo PAM [Privileged Access Management] from the beginning.”

Why Fudo PAM is right for your business

Many PAM products have flooded the market in recent years, making it hard for CISOs to recognize the most beneficial solution.

Additionally, since nearly all vendors require long project times for implementation, many decision-makers refrain from choosing a PAM product at all.

“We all know how painful the deployment of a typical enterprise PAM solution can be…Weeks or even months of integration with existing systems, hidden software and hardware costs, employees becoming frustrated by heaps of additional work and complex process changes,” noted Brozek.

“It is the implementation equivalent of a giant jigsaw puzzle, only this jigsaw puzzle is neither fun nor satisfying…this one is quite the opposite.”

“That is why we’ve dedicated all of our time, resources and energy, over the past decade creating the most powerful and easy to deploy PAM solution on the market,” said Brozek.

“With an all-in-one approach, the Fudo appliance can start monitoring, recording and analyzing the privileged activity in your organization in a single day. There are no agents to deploy. No additional storage or third-party software to purchase. Everything you need is included.”

The current situation regarding COVID-19 increases remote access and creates more targets for criminals – such as by hacking badly protected access and monitoring solutions.

Fudo Security helps by getting rid of potentially harmful remote control, desktop sharing and web conferencing tools.

Furthermore, PAM is becoming even more significant since legislators have been implementing acts like POPIA which force companies to take appropriate measures to prevent security incidents and, in the case such negative events do occur, report and publish each individual security incident.

“We hear you!” said Brozek.

“PAM with Fudo helps adding values while securing your business and complying with latest security standards and laws, offering a reasonable pricing without occupying the IT staff during challenging times.”

This article was published in partnership with Fudo Security.