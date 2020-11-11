Get up to 60% off in Cellucity’s Black Friday smartphone sale

2020 is unlike any other year, and as a result Cellucity has made its Black Friday 2020 a little different as well.

In the past, many of the cellular deals in South Africa have been somewhat disappointing – and the reality is that 10% to 20% off is not really Black Friday-worthy.

This year Cellucity aims to make Black Friday 2020 a time to remember by launching Reveal a Deal a Day – which will offer up to 60% off on selected devices and accessories from major smartphone and mobile gaming brands.

How it works

Starting on Friday, 13 November, Cellucity will reveal a single, limited deal at 7:00 each day.

In anticipation of these deals, a sneak peak of the following day’s item will be shared 24 hours in advance, but no pricing will be shared.

Cellucity’s Reveal a Deal a Day will then run until Black Friday on 27 November.

Thereafter, more devices and accessories will be offered on deals through to Cyber Monday.

How to get your deal

Stocks will be limited, so be sure to buy yours quickly to avoid disappointment.

The best way to make sure you don’t miss out is to bookmark their site, or just keep your browser open on Cellucity’s Black Friday 2020 page and refresh first thing every morning.

In short – make sure you check in daily to grab something special with Cellucity, South Africa’s leading independent cellular dealer.

While the Reveal a Deal a Day promotion is exclusive to the online store, Cellucity’s 32 physical stores will also be providing various weekly Black Friday, contract, upgrade, and fibre deals for Vodacom subscribers throughout the month of November.

This article was published in partnership with Cellucity.