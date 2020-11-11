Get Showmax for mobile and 10 hours of data for R49 a month with MTN

Showmax has partnered with MTN to offer Showmax Mobile customers 1GB of free data, which will allow for up to 10 hours’ worth of streaming the series, movies, kids’ shows and more in the Showmax catalogue, every month until 31 October 2021 on your mobile device.

A Showmax Mobile subscription costs R49 per month and offers subscribers access to the full Showmax catalogue on one mobile device – either a smartphone or tablet.

When new or existing customers sign up for a Showmax Mobile subscription between 15 October 2020 and 31 October 2021, they’ll receive 1GB of free data from MTN for streaming shows, movies and more on their device.

Existing Showmax Mobile customers simply have to add their R49 per month Showmax Mobile subscription to their MTN bill to qualify for the free data. Similarly, when new subscribers sign up to Showmax Mobile, they opt to add their Showmax Mobile subscription to their MTN bill in order to receive 1GB of free MTN data. They will continue to receive the data every month on a recurring basis, until the deal expires on 31 October 2021.

When subscribers stream on mobile devices and use Showmax’s bandwidth capping feature, Showmax uses as little as 100MB per hour of streaming. This means that 1GB of data will give customers up to 10 hours’ worth of streaming. Read more about bandwidth capping »

Sign up or read more on the Showmax website, or find out more on Showmax Stories.

What’s there to watch on Showmax?

Fans of international series can queue up a mega-binge of the best of HBO, from horror smash Lovecraft Country to Emmy winners Succession and Watchmen. Plus, the new season of Philip Pullman’s His Dark Materials is coming this month, as well as the hotly anticipated P-Valley, featuring strippers, spangles and some seriously dark criminals.

Check out adult animated series from Adult Swim or comedies like Insecure, Bless This Mess or Florida Girls.

Movie fans are spoilt for choice with the slate of action titles, as well as Oscar winners Green Book and Manchester by the Sea (from 23 November).

New documentaries include Hillary, which takes a look at the former Secretary of State and presidential candidate who divided a nation, and Enslaved, a deep dive into the murky history of trans-Atlantic slavery, presented by Samuel L Jackson.

South African series include latest episodes of Gomora, The River and The Queen, as well as fresh episodes of Suidooster and Legacy.

How do I get this deal?

Sign up on the Showmax website. The deal is applicable to new and existing customers.

This article was published in partnership with Showmax.