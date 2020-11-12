How to get the best ROI on IT marketing campaigns

The best way for companies to optimise their marketing return-on-investment (ROI) is to use a combination of high-performing online marketing tools.

Nielsen’s Media ROI Benchmarks report for South Africa shows that digital advertising spend gives by far the best ROI.

Online advertising produces around double the ROI of other marketing channels, like TV, print, outdoor, and radio.

According to the report, digital advertising has an ROI of R2.30 for every R1.00 spent, much higher than print (R1.35), TV (R1.30), outdoor (R1.25), and radio (R0.85).

It is therefore clear that online advertising is the way to go – but it is a wide field with many different options, like banner ads, content marketing, social media, email, video, and search.

This raises the question: Which of these channels offer the highest ROI and are easy enough to implement for most companies?

Five online marketing channels which consistently produce good results are:

Content marketing , which includes sponsored articles, blogs, and email campaigns.

, which includes sponsored articles, blogs, and email campaigns. Display advertising , like banner ads and homepage takeovers.

, like banner ads and homepage takeovers. Paid Search and pay-per-click (PPC) campaigns , for example: Google Search.

, for example: Google Search. Social media marketing , including Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn campaigns.

, including Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn campaigns. Online video, including YouTube and Facebook campaigns.

For companies with enough resources, a combination of these campaigns is advisable to benefit from a diversified strategy.

Smaller companies with limited resources, however, should select the channels which are the most effective and easy to implement – content marketing, paid search, and display advertising.

The table below provides an overview of the different online marketing options and where to find more information about launching campaigns with them.

This article was published in partnership with MyBroadband.