Why the Ematic Android TV Box is the perfect choice for home entertainment

Streaming services have become increasingly popular over recent years, providing users with loads of video and music content from Netflix, Showmax and Spotify.

Many customers, having purchased a smart TV, believe that they do not need a dedicated streaming device since their TV should be sufficient for streaming content.

While this may technically be correct, it is important to note that not all smart TVs are created equal.

Performance, reliability, updates, available apps and functions can differ according to brand, age and even the operating system (OS) installed.

Another important factor to keep in mind is that not all apps can be run on a Smart TV, only the apps that are pre-installed or available for download by the Smart TV manufacturer can be used.

Most of the TV brands do not support Android TV, therefore severely limiting the number of apps available on the TV.

“Just because you have a smart TV in your home, doesn’t necessarily mean you are getting the best streaming experience,” said Grant Robertson, Ematic Product Manager at Nology.

“TV manufactures focus primarily on picture quality first and smart functions as secondary. This often means subpar performance with a slow user interface and limited features. Worst still, updates are often scarce, leaving customers stuck with non-working or outdated versions of their favourite apps,” Robertson stated.

The solution

This is why a dedicated Android TV box like the Ematic AGT419 makes sense – it’s basically a small computer with Android TV OS that plugs into any TV and gives the user the ability to stream online content, surf the Internet and install almost any app from the Google Play Store.

Smart TVs can also lack some important features found on an Android TV box, such as voice search via Google Assistant, Chromecast and access to almost every app on Google Play Store.

“Google Assistant is a powerful feature found on newer Android TV boxes. With Google Assistant built into the Bluetooth remote, not only can you pull up the weather or get the answers to all your questions, but even control your smart home devices and lights by using only your voice,” Robertson explained.

A dedicated Android TV box allows you to watch TV shows, movies and viral videos, or play games and listen to music from thousands of options on streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, DSTV Now, Showmax, YouTube, and more.

This means that even with a smart TV sitting in your lounge, having a separate Android TV box will almost certainly elevate your home entertainment experience and transform any TV into a full-featured, content-rich smart TV.

The Ematic Android TV Box uses the latest Android TV OS and has specifically been designed for viewing and easy navigation on a TV screen.

It is one of only a few Android TV boxes on the market that has an Ethernet port and Wi-Fi connectivity, as well as official Google and Netflix certification, ensuring that all your apps are running at their optimum performance and resolution.

Additionally, this also means that the device will receive continuous firmware and app updates to make it future-proof.

Features

Features of the Ematic Android TV Box include the following:

Android TV OS (9.0 or newer)

Netflix and Google certified

Easy access to thousands of movies and TV shows

Netflix, YouTube, DStv Now, Showmax, and more apps come pre-installed

Super-clear and vivid 4K Ultra HD (4K) resolution

Voice-controlled remote with Bluetooth technology

Google Assistant

Chromecast Built-In

Dual-band Wireless AC

Ethernet Port

Two x USB ports and MicroSD card slot to play media files

About Nology

Founded in 2001, Nology combines trusted business fundamentals, technical expertise and over 19 years’ experience to provide quality Broadband, Wireless, Networking and VoIP solutions to leading service providers, network operators and systems integrators across Southern Africa.

Nology represents, distributes and supports leading international brands and we are continually expanding our product offering. We have a strong reputation and proven track record in our industry and are trusted by the largest ISPs, network operators and South Africa’s broadband community in general.

