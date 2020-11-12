Why Grant Hinds was astounded by the 120Hz touch response rate on the Galaxy S20 FE

When Samsung introduced the powerful Galaxy S20 series, it featured top-of-the-line flagship innovations that became instant hits with South Africans.

They listened to fan feedback and created the Galaxy S20 FE – a smartphone with Samsung’s leading flagship features that’s surprisingly affordable.

According to Android Police this could be “the best phone of 2020”.

It’s now become the unlikely smartphone sensation in 2020 – a device that includes first-in-category innovations such as a 120Hz display, prograde cameras and immense battery life – at a price nobody expected.

The device caught the attention of YouTube marketer, professional geek and gaming guru Grant Hinds. For Grant, gaming is a passion so we asked him if the Galaxy S20 FE is a game-changer:

“As a tech contributor on South African TV shows and online, I often review devices that are billed as the next big thing. These are usually top-of-the-range devices,” said Hinds.

“The Galaxy S20 FE got my attention as it looks and acts like a flagship smartphone but is really affordable. This is real value.”

“I immediately responded to the 6.5-inch flat FHD+ Super AMOLED screen, Infinity-O Display and incredible 120Hz refresh rate. I want a device that keeps but with my busy work life but of course, I also enjoy the fact that it’s set up for gaming as well,” he said.

“The powerful battery is a great start for those intense, long-lasting gaming sessions. You don’t expect a 4500mAh battery at this price point, which means I can confidently make all-day video calls, create content and then launch into a series of my favourite games.”

“With the 120Hz touch response rate, which automatically turns on during gameplay I gain an edge up on the competition. Game on!”

Click here to learn more about the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE.

This article was published in partnership with Samsung.