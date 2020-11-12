Presented by Samsung

Why Grant Hinds was astounded by the 120Hz touch response rate on the Galaxy S20 FE

12 November 2020

When Samsung introduced the powerful Galaxy S20 series, it featured top-of-the-line flagship innovations that became instant hits with South Africans.

They listened to fan feedback and created the Galaxy S20 FE – a smartphone with Samsung’s leading flagship features that’s surprisingly affordable.

According to Android Police this could be “the best phone of 2020”.

It’s now become the unlikely smartphone sensation in 2020 – a device that includes first-in-category innovations such as a 120Hz display, prograde cameras and immense battery life – at a price nobody expected.

The device caught the attention of YouTube marketer, professional geek and gaming guru Grant Hinds. For Grant, gaming is a passion so we asked him if the Galaxy S20 FE is a game-changer:

“As a tech contributor on South African TV shows and online, I often review devices that are billed as the next big thing. These are usually top-of-the-range devices,” said Hinds.

“The Galaxy S20 FE got my attention as it looks and acts like a flagship smartphone but is really affordable. This is real value.”

“I immediately responded to the 6.5-inch flat FHD+ Super AMOLED screen, Infinity-O Display and incredible 120Hz refresh rate. I want a device that keeps but with my busy work life but of course, I also enjoy the fact that it’s set up for gaming as well,” he said.

“The powerful battery is a great start for those intense, long-lasting gaming sessions. You don’t expect a 4500mAh battery at this price point, which means I can confidently make all-day video calls, create content and then launch into a series of my favourite games.”

“With the 120Hz touch response rate, which automatically turns on during gameplay I gain an edge up on the competition. Game on!”

This article was published in partnership with Samsung.

