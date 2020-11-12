Silicon Overdrive recognized as 2020 APN Consulting Partner of the Year

The APN Partner Awards recognise members of the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN) who are leaders in the channel and play a key role in helping customers to drive innovation and build solutions on AWS.

Silicon Overdrive was recognised for their ability to assist customers with their cloud adoption journey, as well as their expertise in helping customers ensure that their existing AWS environments have been deployed in a secure and optimised manner to align with AWS best practices.

One of the key ways in which Silicon Overdrive can assist a customer in improving their existing AWS environment is by leveraging the AWS Well-Architected Framework.

AWS Well-Architected helps cloud architects build secure, high-performing, resilient, and efficient infrastructure for their applications and workloads.

Based on five pillars — operational excellence, security, reliability, performance efficiency, and cost optimisation — AWS Well-Architected provides a consistent approach for customers and partners to evaluate architectures and implement designs that will scale over time.

Gareth Bowers, the Silicon Overdrive CEO said, “this award recognises our team’s continued growth and commitment to our customers’ success. I am excited to continuously grow our service offering so that we can further assist customers with their cloud adoption journey.”

Silicon Overdrive’s expertise

Silicon Overdrive has significant experience and expertise in helping customers migrate, secure, optimise and manage their AWS infrastructures, achieve and maintain security compliance including POPIA, GDPR, PCI DSS, ISO 27001 and HIPAA.

Silicon Overdrive is an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner, AWS DevOps Competency Partner, AWS Solution Provider Partner, and AWS Public Sector Partner.

It is also an AWS Well-Architected Partner and an Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) for Microsoft Windows Service Delivery Partner.

Silicon Overdrive assists customers in an array of industries ranging from Agriculture, Financial Services and Education, to Healthcare, Manufacturing, Media, Nonprofit, Retail and Technology companies.

They have helped several customers migrate and deploy their workloads to AWS and transform the way that they do business.

Read more about how they helped customers like DPO Paygate, University of Witwatersrand, Sorbet, Electrum, and more on their AWS Case Studies page.

Contact Silicon Overdrive if you would like to find out more about how you can migrate your business to the cloud.

This article was published in partnership with Silicon Overdrive.