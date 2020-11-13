Huawei Store Grand Opening Sale – Get up to 80% off

Huawei has officially launched its new online store in South Africa, and to celebrate the occasion it is offering huge discounts on great tech in its Grand Opening Sale.

Shoppers can take advantage of big deals on Huawei smartphones, tablets, wearables, routers, computers, and other accessories.

Among the offers, you can get the Huawei P40 Pro+ with its powerful camera and fast 5G connectivity for R19,999 with a Huawei CP60 Wireless Charger included – offering a massive R9,000 saving.

Or, if you are looking for a compact fitness companion loaded with features, the Huawei Band 4 is available at only R999 – a price cut of R500.

These are only two of the many amazing offers to be found on the Huawei Online Store at consumer.huawei.com/za.

Online shopping with ease

The Huawei Online Store features a convenient, quick, and safe way to shop right from your home.

To get started, register and create a Huawei ID account and you can start adding items to your cart.

Once you’ve selected your products, you can head to checkout, where you can provide your delivery address.

Payments can be made using a supported debit or credit card – and once the transaction has been processed, your order will be on its way.

Delivery is free nationwide for all orders over R499.

Subscribe and win

To sweeten the deal even more, Huawei is offering R200 discount coupons for first-time registrations during the Grand Opening Sale.

In addition, every visitor who signs up to receive emails about Huawei news, products, and campaigns will be entered into a competition to win a Huawei P40 Pro, FreeLace, or P Smart S.

Each newsletter subscriber will also receive an additional R100 discount coupon to use on the store.

Get your deal now

Offers are only valid while stocks last and until 15 November, so be sure to grab your deal quickly.

Below are several of the great deals on offer.

Huawei MateBook D 14 – R13,499

Huawei T5 10 – R2,999

Huawei Q2 Pro (3 pack) – R3,099

Huawei Watch Fit – R2,499

Huawei Watch GT – R1,799

Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 – R3,499

This article was published in partnership with Huawei.