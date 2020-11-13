Hisense U8QF – The perfect big screen experience for your home

Hisense’s 2020 ULED TVs offer stunning picture quality and top-of-the-line features at great prices.

Its Premium option in this range is the U8QF, which has been available in South Africa in 55-inch and 65-inch models from August this year.

While these sizes are perfect for most living rooms, Hisense has now launched a 75-inch version for an even more immersive viewing experience.

Exquisite detail and bursting colour

The U8QF features a crisp 4K (3,840 x 2,160) resolution to show all the intricate details in your favourite movies, shows, sports, and video games.

With its upscaling capabilities, it can also intelligently transform HD content into near-4K quality.

Add to this its Quantum Dot technology – which emits light with a narrower spectral line width than that of conventional TVs – and viewers receive over a billion shades of colour and unmatched visuals.

Perfect contrast

Conventional edge-lit LED TVs have to sacrifice bright scenes to be able to produce dark backgrounds. On top of this, the edge of their screen will appear more grey than black in dark scenes.

The Hisense U8QF eliminates this issue by using Full Array Local Dimming Pro, meaning it comes equipped with hundreds of LED backlight zones with a denser structure.

These are able to accurately adjust and create contrast based on each image, precisely managing individual areas of pixels from edge to edge.

The result is very high contrast levels – with deeper blacks and sharper whites in your screen.

Additionally, with a peak brightness of 1,000 nits, the U8QF can create images with an exceptional HDR effect.

It takes this capability to the next level with Dolby Vision HDR support, which leverages dynamic metadata to automatically optimise content scene-by-scene and produce brilliant highlights that further enhance contrasts and colours.

Witness vivid, lifelike colours and detailed shadows as the TV’s algorithm calculates different brightness levels precisely and effortlessly, even in a bright room.

Seamlessly smart

For refined, simple navigation of your entertainment experience, the U8QF comes with Hisense’s VIDAA U Smart TV OS version 4.0.

Developed over the course of 10 years, this interface has been purpose-built to make for smart, intuitive, and personalised interaction – and offers support for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Showmax, YouTube, and DStv Now.

Get your U8QF today

The Hisense 75-inch U8QF is available exclusively in South Africa from Hirsch’s.

From the 19th to 29th of November, you can buy this fantastic TV at a special price of R25,999.99 – saving you R3000.

Hisense 75U8QF

This article was published in partnership with Hisense.