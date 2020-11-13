Shop globally this festive season and ship with Aramex Global Shopper

Join thousands of other Aramex Global Shopper members as they reap the rewards of being a Global Shopper.

Just because you’re in South Africa, doesn’t mean to have to miss out on the best international deals this year.

Aramex Global Shopper is a simple, secure and affordable solution that gives you access to addresses around the world to use as your own when you shop online overseas.

So, how does it work?

Simply shop the global online retailer of your choice and forward your parcel to any of the addresses provided to you after you sign up, and Aramex Global Shopper will ship it straight to your door in South Africa.

The benefits:

Shop from any global retailer in over 30 countries, even if they don’t ship to South Africa. Enjoy reasonable shipping fees. Receive detailed, real-time tracking updates. Express delivery times. Enjoy peace of mind that Aramex will manage the whole clearance process for you.

Standard Bank special offer

Standard Bank and Aramex Global Shopper have partnered up to give you the best offer out there.

This article was published in partnership with Aramex Global Shopper.