Why you should invest in Microsoft Certifications through Mecer Inter-Ed

Microsoft Training and Certification at Mecer Inter-Ed will accelerate the progress of your IT team.

The lack of certification and skills may be a major limiting factor to your company’s success but by investing in your employees’ skills and certification you could eliminate this potential risk.

Here are the major advantages of equipping your team with Microsoft Certifications.

1. Certifications will amplify your tech intensity

Certifications gained from MIE can help your organization innovate and stay competitive by building new capabilities with existing technology. Certified tech professionals believe that the effort employees put into acquiring new skills strongly contributes to their success in digital transformation.

2. Certifications will help close your skills gaps

The IT skills gap has gone up by 155% in the past three years. Decision makers are struggling to find qualified job candidates. A big benefit of certified personnel is their ability to close this skills gap. Sixty percent of IT decision makers believe skills gaps cost their employees between three and eight hours per week.

3. Certifications will help increase profits

Companies that offer comprehensive training programs have a 218% higher income per employee than companies without formalized training. But it doesn’t stop there; these companies also enjoy a 24% higher profit margin than those that spend less on training.

4. Certifications will be able to prove ROI

The value employers and managers place on certification is undeniable. Ninety-three percent of decision makers around the world agree that certified employees provide added value above and beyond the cost of certification. In addition, 55% reported benefits from certification that were transferable to work situations.

5. Increased Productivity

Certified professionals are better at meeting client requirements, improved productivity, reducing time to troubleshoot, and completing projects faster. IT professionals who have achieved a relevant, role-based technical certification perform on average 26% better than their uncertified colleagues with the same responsibilities.

6. Certifications will have a lasting impact on my team

Individuals who believe they can develop their capability through effort, time, and training have what is called a “growth mindset.” Tech professionals with a growth mindset put energy into learning and using new skills, and tech professionals who are certified are consistently more likely to believe they can learn difficult skills. They have the confidence and knowledge companies need to innovate and stay ahead of competition.

7. Certifications focus on the big picture

The field of cloud computing and related technologies is dramatically changing the way business is done across all industry sectors. The cloud is being rapidly adopted and is expected to become a $300 billion global business by 2021. Demand for Azure skills climbed 1,107% between 2014 and 2019.

8. Certifications will help you retain your employees

According to a recent LinkedIn study, companies that rank high on employee training have 53 percent lower attrition than companies that are ranked low. At the same time, studies show that the costs related to replacing an employee can be as high as 50-60% of the employee’s annual salary.

Choose Mecer Inter-Ed

As a Microsoft Learning partner, Mecer Inter-Ed offers role-based training and certifications which empower organisations to unlock the capabilities of technology.

This article was published in partnership with Mecer Inter-Ed.