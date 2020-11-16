How Salesforce can position SMB businesses for strong growth

The COVID-19 pandemic has made it clear that cloud-based business solutions are the future.

This extends to customer management solutions, which are an important part of every business – regardless of size.

Solutions like Salesforce help businesses offer excellent customer support, thereby keeping their customers happy as customer queries and tickets are solved timeously, whilst also providing an overview of how to improve sales and marketing activities which helps attract new customers and retain existing revenue.

Traditionally, CRM solutions were limited to large enterprise businesses, but Salesforce breaks the mould by ensuring that businesses of any size can afford a high-quality customer management solutions as licenses are available for small businesses on a per-seat basis.

Why Salesforce?

Salesforce is the most popular Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software in the world in terms of total market share and is trusted by 500,000 customers globally – and 400,000 of those are SMBs!

Salesforce offers solutions that cater to every type of business – from SMBs through to multinational enterprises – and covers a vast range of business areas, including financial services, sales, service, marketing, and ecommerce.

This makes it a versatile tool for your business, particularly given that you can view all of these insights through a single, shared view of each customer.

Salesforce is incredibly simple to use, too, and comprises innovative technologies that are key to it being trusted by the largest companies in the world.

Key technologies integrated into the Salesforce CRM include AI, in-depth analytics, and a mobile-first design.

BlueSky – South Africa’s leading Salesforce practice

If you would like to implement Salesforce into your business, BlueSky is a clear choice.

BlueSky is the largest Salesforce practice in South Africa – both by number of consultants and number of certifications.

It has experience working with several top South African financial services, media, telecoms, insurance, and communications companies – and is focused on helping South African businesses of all sizes personalise their customer journeys using Salesforce.

BlueSky is also focused on providing a comprehensive and tailored service to customers, rather than simply redistributing the Salesforce solutions.

BlueSky will work with you to understand your business’s specific needs and build a comprehensive cloud-focused solution that helps drive your business towards digital transformation.

Through BlueSky, you can access a range of Salesforce focused services such as custom application development, architecture, configuration, business analysis, training, and delivery.

