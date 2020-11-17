Incredible Black Friday deals on Hisense TVs, smartphones, and appliances

Hisense will offer Black Friday deals on a range of great products throughout November.

Customers can expect discounts on TVs, smartphones, home appliances, and audio systems.

Retailers that will be participating in the Hisense Black Friday promotion include Makro, Game, Incredible Connection, Takealot, Hifi Corp, and many more.

Below are the Hisense products which will be on special this month.

TVs

Hisense offers a range of powerful TVs that suit every lifestyle and budget.

Its range includes high-end ULED 4K models with Quantum Dot colour and Local Dimming Pro, as well as full HD TVs for your bedroom or your kitchen.

Gamers can also keep an eye out for 4K HDR TVs for fast-paced gaming.

Laser TVs

With an ultra-short-throw laser engine delivering high brightness, stunning picture detail, and colour precision, Hisense Laser TVs redefine what is possible with a projector-based entertainment system.

Its ambient light rejecting screen allows for an uninterrupted view even in the brightest of rooms, and offers a more natural viewing experience with low blue light content.

Smartphones

Hisense offers a wide range of smartphones which boast great cameras, long battery life, and plenty of storage space.

These smartphones also employ smart processors and offer support for apps and features like face unlock.

Its most recently-launched device – the Infinity H40 – packs power and style alongside an affordable price tag.

Fridge-Freezers

Hisense fridge-freezers come in all shapes and sizes – from large multidoor models to slimline combi appliances with built-in water dispensers for perfectly chilled water.

Whether it’s style, space, or features you’re looking for, Hisense fridge-freezers cover all the bases.

Washing machines

From large capacity 10kg drums that are perfect for large families, to budget-friendly options for those households with less laundry needs, there’s a Hisense washing machine for your needs.

Sound bars

For professional, multi-dimensional audio quality, perfectly suited to home and office environments, Hisense sound bars are all your require.

Whether you want to fill your room with the sounds of the stadium at game time, or explosions and gunshots in your favourite action blockbuster, these speakers will not disappoint.

Click here to find your nearest store offering Hisense Black Friday deals.

This article was published in partnership with Hisense.