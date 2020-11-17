Dell Technologies Forum 2020 – Sign up now

Dell Technologies South Africa will host its first ever online Dell Technologies Forum event, which will focus on why and how organisations should prioritise digital transformation.

Organisations which accelerated their digital transformation efforts as a result of the pandemic outperformed those that did not and are also more prepared to reap the benefits of future technologies.

It is therefore crucial that your organisation prioritises digital transformation to remain agile and be prepared for the future.

Dell Technologies Forum 2020

Dell Technologies Forum 2020 will offer insight into this process through presentations by Dell Technologies leaders, industry visionaries, and other experts in the form of keynote presentations, breakout sessions, and networking opportunities.

In total, there will be 27 breakout sessions and these will cover flexibility in IT, the digital workspace, and innovating through data.

Other opportunities available at the Dell Technologies Forum will include:

A Solution Expo that will showcase product booths

The opportunity to connect with various Dell partners and sponsors

Experience-focused interactive demos, product, feature and solution overviews

Self-paced, self-guided click-through demos

The event will be hosted by Dell Technologies South Africa Managing Director Doug Woolley, who will also make an introductory presentation on how the new way of working has been a catalyst for the uptake of remote working and business agility solutions.

Dell Technologies Global CTO John Roese will deliver the keynote address which is entitled “How to accelerate your digital transformation.”

Attendees will also be addressed by Dell Technologies Chairman and CEO Michael Dell, courtesy of a pre-recorded address.

Speakers at the event include:

Springbok star Pieter-Steph Du Toit.

Dell Technologies South Africa Managing Director Doug Woolley.

Dell Technologies President and Global CTO John Roese.

Win great prizes

To promote this event, MyBroadband will be giving away 10 McLaren and Dell Technologies branded light jackets.

Register now on MyBroadband and attend the Dell Technologies Forum on November 25 from 10h00 – 12h00 and you could be a lucky winner.

Click here to sign up for the Dell Technologies Forum.

This article was published in partnership with Dell Technologies.