Switch on productivity with this Huawei P Smart S deal from MTN Business

In the age of digital, a powerful smartphone can be one of the greatest tools at a company’s disposal.

A smartphone can put the power of the Internet and a wide range of mobile applications right in the palm of your hands.

This offers multiple benefits for your company’s overall productivity, which include:

Better communication and collaboration between your teams.

Enhanced engagement with customers, partners, and other stakeholders.

Improved management of your online platforms and services.

Faster reaction to avert potential crises.

These benefits are what businesses can expect on the MTN Made for Business M package – which offers 1.5GB of data, 200 anytime minutes and 200 SMSs on South Africa’s best and fastest network.

Combine this with the incredible yet affordable Huawei P Smart S, and you have the perfect recipe for peak productivity.

Professional design and power

The Huawei P Smart S packs a refined chassis and high-end display that makes it well-suited for use in professional environments.

It comes with a 6.3-inch OLED Dewdrop Display that boasts a 2,400 x 1,080 resolution and 90.17% screen-to-body ratio.

This is packaged in a premium body with 3D curved edges that provide a comfortable grip.

The P Smart S is powered by an octa-core Kirin 710F processor alongside 4GB of RAM, with 128GB of storage for keeping all the essential information you need.

Its long-lasting 4,000mAh battery will then ensure you can get the job done without worrying about having to recharge throughout the day.

Stunning photos and tight security

Thanks to its 48MP triple camera, the P Smart S makes it easy to impress your customers with great-looking snaps of your products, or to easily capture important documents in high quality.

The 16MP front camera also enables great video quality for teleconferencing.

For peace-of-mind security, the smartphone sports an advanced in-display fingerprint reader which allows for protection from illegitimate access and provides quick admission for the owner’s use.

Pricing and bonus data

The Huawei P Smart S is available on a 24-month MTN Made for Business M contract at R499 per month.

The package includes a once-off bonus allocation of 5GB data and 200 anytime minutes.

This offer is only valid for November 2020, so get yours now.

Huawei P Smart S on MTN Made for Business M – R499 x 24

This article was published in partnership with MTN Business.