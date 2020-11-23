Get fixed-LTE for your home for only R199 per month

Supersonic has unveiled its Black Friday 2020 deals, which include two excellent specials on its home broadband products.

The first offer is a 60GB home broadband service, which includes 30GB anytime data and 30GB night express data for R199 per month.

The second Supersonic Black Friday offer is an uncapped home broadband service for R999 per month.

These deals will be available on a month-to-month basis, which means customers won’t be required to sign up to a long-term contract.

The prices also include a free-to-use router for as long as the service remains active.

Both these products are offered over MTN’s award-winning LTE network, which means users can expect a world-class service.

Another benefit of these fixed-LTE deals is that no installation is required. After you receive your router and SIM card, you can immediately get connected.

Supersonic’s Black Friday promotion will run for two weeks between 23 November and 4 December.

Find out more about Supersonic’s Black Friday deals now

If you are interested in Supersonic’s Black Friday fixed-LTE deals, complete the form below.

This article was published in partnership with Supersonic.