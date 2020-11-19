Why you should use a custom-built PC for work

It is important that you have the right workstation computer for your needs.

While there are many great pre-built computers available, these won’t necessarily suit your specific requirements.

At Modena Computers, we have helped many professionals with custom-built systems – including internationally-acclaimed architectural companies, engineering firms specialising in computational fluid dynamics simulations, scientists who focus on deep learning and AI, and film houses who work on content creation.

We love hardware, but we’re software experts too and understand your workflow.

One size fits none

Most prebuilt computers are put together without a specific end-user in mind.

There are different performance tiers available, but the reasons for these tiers aren’t very clearly explained.

Why do you need an Intel Core i7 and 32GB of RAM over an i5 and 16GB? It’s definitely better, but how does it benefit you in particular?

At Modena Computers, we work with you to figure out your exact workflow.

We use that information to craft a solution that will give you the best performance in the programs and tasks you use the most.

We know which programs benefit from a high core count, which ones need a higher frequency, and that some prioritise the video memory of the graphics card above all else.

Thorough testing

There’s also a high chance that if you buy a prebuilt computer, you’ll be the first person to ever turn it on.

These computers are put together on assembly lines and they’re not booted up before being packaged.

This makes you the guinea pig, and if there’s a problem with any part of the PC, you’ll have to pick it up yourself.

Modena Computers is not comfortable with this approach, which is why each of our PCs is meticulously assembled by a team of experts, and each component is tested to its limits before we ship it.

Each workstation also carries a 3-year warranty and lifetime hardware support, helping you minimize downtime and maximize peace of mind.

The real costs

Buying a computer is only the first step in the PC lifecycle.

Stability, efficiency, and longevity are all factors that should also be considered.

Can your PC actually keep up with you, or are you waiting for it to load while you could be getting more valuable work done?

Multinational PC companies don’t care about these points because their job is to give you exactly what it says on the spec sheet rather than the perfect tool for your job.

Our goal is to give South Africans the workstations they deserve.

Whether you need a high frequency Vulcan, a multithreaded Hydra, or any other bespoke solution, contact us for a free consultation and allow us to analyse your needs and put together the perfect solution just for you.

This article was published in partnership with Modena Computers.