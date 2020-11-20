Altron People Solutions partners with LivePerson to deliver AI-powered messaging for better customer experiences

Altron People Solutions, a subsidiary of JSE-listed technology company Altron, was recently named as a Preferred Partner of LivePerson, a global leader in Conversational AI.

The partnership will deliver AI-driven conversational experience solutions to the South African market and help companies pivot their businesses away from traditional voice-based channels to digital messaging channels.

“The Altron People Solutions-LivePerson partnership is setting the bar when it comes to conversational experiences. South African brands can now leverage AI-powered bots to answer consumer messages alongside human customer service employees; we refer to this the Human-AI Tango,” says Darryl Marcus, head of business development and CX enabling technologies.

“The devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the speed of digitalisation for our customers. They have had to adopt several initiatives such as new business models and new ways of working to mitigate this extraordinary occurrence. There is a greater need now for our customers to leverage automation together with human experts to fulfil users’ intents, allowing for easy scalability, higher efficiency and increased customer satisfaction.”

LivePerson’s industry-leading platform, the Conversational Cloud – a software platform that allows companies to build automation and manage AI-powered consumer conversations over popular messaging channels including WhatsApp, Instagram, Twitter, Facebook Messenger, SMS, Apple Business Chat, Google RCS, Google Business Messages, LINE, WeChat, and native messaging on websites and mobile apps.

Brands using LivePerson’s Conversational Cloud have seen results including:

Higher qualified leads that are 2.5x more likely to convert to sales

Up to 20% increases in average order value and online sales conversions

Labour costs reduced by 50%

Customer Satisfaction (CSAT) scores increased by up to 20%

50% decreases in agent attrition

“The strategic partnership with Altron People Solutions will benefit South African consumers with the efficiency of messaging. Brands will benefit from direct, high-value relationships with their customers, which they’ll own forever right within the same conversation thread where they first connected,” says Andrew Lezon, vice president of global partners at LivePerson.

LivePerson’s Conversational Cloud now also provides Social Messaging and Email Connect, through which companies can manage the massive volume of email, social mentions and direct messages they receive in the same conversational platform they use to manage messaging channels like Apple Business Chat, WhatsApp, SMS, Facebook Messenger and more.

“Altron People Solutions is redefining the customer experience as we all know it with digital engagement, messaging and AI-driven automation. This partnership will help companies not only offer customer interactions across today’s most popular messaging channels but also turn their contact centres into digitally-enabled customer experience hubs and deliver high-impact, personalised customer experiences at scale with messaging and AI,” he adds.

For more information on our conversational AI solutions, contact Darryl Marcus, Head: Business Development and CX Enabling Technologies on [email protected]

This article was published in partnership with Altron Bytes People Solutions.