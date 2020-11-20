AC Direct is offering the biggest Black Friday deals on aircons and swimming pool heat pumps online

The AC Direct Black Friday Sale is back and this year, they are doing it BIG!

AC Direct, the biggest online air conditioning store in South Africa, prides themselves on providing the biggest deals on the best brands all year-round.

Now that Black Friday is here, there is no doubt that AC Direct will be providing the best deals once again.

Black Friday is a very important and significant event on AC Direct’s calendar. They strategically plan each Black Friday a year in advance to ensure they provide their customers with the best value for money on a wide selection of products which are delivered fast and effortlessly.

AC Direct’s deals will include a wide range of air conditioners, swimming pool heat pumps and air purifiers. Consumers can expect large savings on selected products.

AC Direct is also be offering their exceptional and experienced installation service. They have over 150 professional installation teams throughout South Africa that are ready to install your air conditioning unit. Make sure you order your installation early as their bookings are taken fast.

The challenge of relying on logistics partners to deliver thousands of Black Friday orders has given birth to AC Direct’s new and revolutionary online website integration to ensure that the process from purchase to delivery is as streamlined as possible.

Customers can expect to be kept up to date with their order progress every step of the way with updated tracking emails.

AC Directs large team of professionals and industry experts are prepared and dedicated to ensure that every customer receives the best in customer services, value for money and the best advice this Black Friday.

Keep a close eye on AC Direct’s website for their Black Friday deals. Remember, they will deliver your order anywhere in South Africa, free of charge!

Stay safe, skip the queues and shop online this Black Friday with AC Direct! Enjoy wholesale prices direct to the public. It’s as easy as click, pay, install!

Click here for great Black Friday deals from AC Direct.

This article was published in partnership with AC Direct.