Great Black Friday specials from Technomobi

Black Friday is upon us, which means you can get great deals on the latest products from Technomobi.

Technomobi is offering fantastic savings on smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, laptops, and more.

You can get the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 40mm for R1,699, while the Huawei Watch Fit is available for just R1,999.

You can also get the OPPO A72 128GB smartphone, as well as W11 wireless earbuds, for R5,499.

The discounted prices are only valid while stocks last – so don’t delay.

Please note that bank transfer payments and discount vouchers are not valid for the duration of the sale, and stock will not be reserved for any orders – as the sale operates on a first come, first served basis.

Payment can be made by credit/debit card, OZOW, or Payflex.

Several of the great deals available from Technomobi are listed below.

Huawei Watch Fit (Black & Pink Available) – R1,999.00

Samsung Galaxy A21s Dual SIM – R2,999.00

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 40mm – R1,699.00

OPPO A72 128GB + W11 Wireless Ear Buds – R5,499.00

Vodafone R218h Router – R599.00

Huawei MediaPad T5 10-inch Tab – R2,899.00

Lenovo IdeaPad 10.1 LTE Laptop + Active Pen – R8,299.00

Huawei P30 Lite 2020 128GB – R4,699.00

This article was published in partnership with Technomobi.