Massive Black Friday deals on business fibre packages from MetroFibre Networx

MetroFibre Networx is offering massive discounts off its business fibre internet contracts.

Business customers who sign up between 23-27 November for a Direct Broadband / Layer 2 (Direct Retail) 1 Gbps package for 24 months will pay just R7999pm and for a 200Mbps package just R3999pm.

This Black Friday promotion is available to new customers who place an order between 23 – 27 November 2020, while existing customers will be entitled to this pricing on a 36-month contract.

“There’s hardly a business or individual that has not been financially impacted by the pandemic and subsequent lockdown. At the same time, fast and reliable fibre internet connectivity is critical to virtually every aspect of business,” says Gary Webster, Head of Wholesale Division, MetroFibre.

“Hopefully this offer makes reliable internet access more affordable for businesses, especially in the coming months as they recover and get back on their feet post COVID-19.”

“More and more businesses rely on high-speed internet connections to remain competitive and deliver the instant service and feedback that customers demand.”

“In addition, many business applications, software, e-mail, storage and back-up solutions sit in the cloud, which means you need a superior, stable, symmetrical and hyper-reliable internet connection to maintain business productivity and efficiency levels,” he adds.

MetroFibre Networx offers a range of business fibre solutions for companies of all sizes – from the design agency, to the admin office, to the law firm, to the film production studio to massive conglomerates and JSE-listed entities.

What’s crucial is that a FTTB connection provides the requisite back-up, service and support you need to keep your business operating 24/7/365.

Your business fibre solution is also likely to be the backbone of current and future developments in your business – from Voice over Internet Protocol (VOIP), cloud storage, back-up, firewalls and security, to entirely cloud-based computing for a truly mobile office capable of remote working.

Get the line speed, service levels, , technical support, ease of upgrade, and scalability for growth you need for your business to remain competitive in a cutthroat economy.

This once off deal is available from 23-27 November and is valid for the 24-month contract period. Terms and conditions apply.

To catch this deal before it ends, click here.

This article was published in partnership with MetroFibre Networx.