Game extends Black Friday shopping hours until end November and popular deals return

In a bid to allow more South Africans to shop its unbeatable Black Friday deals, while ensuring shopper and staff safety, Game has taken the decision to extend its operating hours from 25 – 29 November.

“As we approach pay day, we recognise that many South Africans will be looking to shop Black Friday deals between now and the end of the month,” explained Andrew Stein, Vice President of Game.

“In order to ensure our stores remain a safe and comfortable environment for our shoppers, we are extending our operating hours both in the morning and the evening, to allow for shopping to take place before or after work.”

Game stores across the country will open from 6am to 8pm on the 25, 26, and 27 November; from 8am to 6pm on 28 November; and from 9am to 5pm on 29 November*.

The retailer has also secured additional stock on some of this year’s most popular Black Friday deals, for those looking to shop from pay day. This means that consumers will be able to shop over 150 items at unbeatable prices – only valid until 29 November.

Restocked deals

Game has also restocked deals on favourite items such as:

The Out and About single air pump mattress for R149, save R150

The Lenovo Intel Core I5 Laptop for R8 999, save R1 000

The Hisense 220L Titan Silver Top Fridge for R2 999, save R400

The SONY 5.1 Home Theatre System for R1 799, save R500

“Our customer base has been clear about wanting to shop in-store from 25 November. As a responsible retailer, we continue to do all we can to ensure that our stores are stocked and safe,” said Stein.

“The Black Friday deals will also be made available from midnight on Tuesday 24 November online through the Game website.”

Game’s last week of deals launches on 25 November, and will include deals on appliances, home goods, and electronics, such as:

The LG 55-inch Nano Cell Smart TV for only R9 999, save R5 000

The 16-inch or 20-inch Raleigh bike for only R799, save R700

The Defy 210L Chest Freezer for only R2 499, save R400

Game, who were named South Africa’s most Google searched retailer during Black Friday 2019, announced last month that they would run an entire month of Black Friday deals this year and would not encourage shoppers to flock to stores at midnight, but rather shop safely and comfortably throughout the month – either in-store or online.

The Retailers’ Liaison Committee’s (RLC) latest Retail Trends Report also reported a retraction in retail market sales but found that since consumers are spending more time at home, they are devoting a larger share of their spending to home-related purchases – including appliances, furniture and décor.

The report found that homeware sales grew between 11% and 25% year-on-year from June.

It is therefore no surprise that the best-selling categories during Game’s month-long Black Friday promotion have thus far been: home goods – including paint, braai, and camping equipment; electronics – including LED TV’s; and large appliances – including washing machines, fridges, and freezers.

*Trading hours may vary per region. Please visit game.co.za to check trading hours for your nearest store.

This article was published in partnership with Game.