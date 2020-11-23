Dell Technologies Forum 2020 goes online – Register now

The Dell Technologies Forum will be held online this year for the first time in the popular event’s history.

This makes the event easily accessible from anywhere in the country and means you can get great insight into important digital transformation topics from the comfort of your home or office.

The event is focused on digital transformation and touches on both the reasons that this is important, and how it can be achieved.

The importance of digital transformation has been highlighted by the COVID-19 crisis, as organisations have needed to ensure their employees can access all necessary data and resources from anywhere in the country.

Organisations that prioritised digital transformation before the national lockdown found it much easier to transition to cloud-based and remote working solutions, and Dell Technologies wants to bring these benefits to your organisation in South Africa.

The Dell Technologies Forum 2020 will take place on November 25 from 10h00 – 12h00 and will include a variety of presentations from industry visionaries, experts, and Dell Technologies leaders.

There will also be 27 breakout sessions, as well as a variety of additional networking opportunities – all available online.

Other features and content available at the Dell Technologies Forum 2020 include:

A Solution Expo that will showcase product booths.

The opportunity to connect with various Dell partners and sponsors.

Experience-focused interactive demos; and product, feature and solution overviews.

Self-paced, self-guided click-through demos.

Dell Technologies South Africa Managing Director Doug Woolley is the host of the event and will make an introductory presentation on how the lockdown as accelerated the uptake of remote working and business agility solutions.

The keynote address will be delivered by Dell Technologies Global CTO John Roese and is titled “How to accelerate your digital transformation”.

Springbok star Pieter-Steph Du Toit will also be presenting, and there will be a pre-recorded address from Dell Technologies Chairman and CEO Michael Dell.

Prizes up for grabs

MyBroadband has partnered with Dell Technologies to give away 10 McLaren and Dell Technologies branded light jackets to attendees of the Dell Technologies Forum 2020.

To stand a chance of winning, register for the event now using this link and attend the Dell Technologies Forum on November 25 from 10h00 – 12h00.

This article was published in partnership with Dell Technologies.