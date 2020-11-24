The Dell Technologies Forum is tomorrow – Sign up now

The Dell Technologies Forum 2020 event is taking place tomorrow.

You can sign up to attend the online event, which will be taking place from 10h00 – 12h00.

The event is focused on why digital transformation is important and how businesses should go about achieving their digital transformation goals.

These topics have become critical to businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic and will continue to be at the top of businesses’ minds in the coming months and years.

The pandemic has accelerated the need to adopt digital transformation solutions, and Dell Technologies is committed to helping its partners and clients take their businesses into the future.

Dell Technologies Forum 2020

The Dell Technologies Forum 2020 is a great opportunity to hear from a variety of industry experts and visionaries, as well as several Dell Technologies leaders.

Attendees will hear valuable keynote presentations, network with other attendees, and attend 27 breakout sessions – all from the comfort of their home or office.

The event will be hosted by Dell Technologies South Africa Managing Director Doug Woolley, who will begin the event by discussing how the lockdown has accelerated the uptake of business agility solutions.

Dell Technologies Global CTO John Roese will deliver the keynote address, which is titled “How to accelerate your digital transformation”.

Attendees will also hear from superstar Springbok Pieter-Steph Du Toit, while Dell Technologies Chairman and CEO Michael Dell has recorded an address which will be played at the event.

This article was published in partnership with Dell Technologies.