Awesome Black Friday cellular deals from Edgars

Black Friday is arguably the most anticipated shopping event of every year, and this year many retailers have extended their offering, so Black Friday fanatics can shop great deals for a whole month.

One the retailers offering this to all South Africans is Edgars. This Black Friday month, Edgars presents Cellular Deals You Can’t Ignore!

Throughout November 2020, you’ll find incredible, exclusive offers on the biggest tech names in cellular, such as Samsung and Huawei on a range of tech devices including smartphones, tablets, and – and more – across all major cellular networks.

Get massive cellular savings at selected Edgars stores across South Africa throughout our Black Friday week, from 23rd until 30th November! Ts & Cs apply.

Some of the great Black Friday deals available from Edgars are listed below. Deals are available in-store only, and while stocks last. Click here for details.

Great Black Friday Cellular Deals from Edgars

This article was published in partnership with Edgars.